Global 6G Conference 2023 Opens in Nanjing, China

From March 22 to 24, under the theme of "Better Together, Better Future," the Global 6G Conference 2023, hosted by FuTURE FORUM and Purple Mountain Laboratories, was held in Nanjing, east China's Jiangsu province. With the goal of deepening international exchanges and cooperation and building a bridge for collaborative innovation, the conference takes the form of on-site discussion + remote interaction in many places around the world, brings together experts and scholars in the 6G field from more than ten countries at home and abroad to discuss the latest development and application prospects of 6G technology, and exchange cutting-edge ideas and research results in the field of information and communication. Seizo Onoe, Director of Telecommunications Standards Bureau of ITU, and Wu Hequan, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, President of FuTURE FORUM, delivered a keynote speech.

At present, the development of 6G is in the window period of vision demand formation and key technology selection. It is necessary to effectively gather the consensus of 6G research and development, technology, scene, standardization and other aspects, cultivate the global consistent 6G concept, and expand the space of international cooperation. For the first time, Global 6G Conference 2023 invited important international 6G academic organizations such as Finnish 6G Flagship, Japan's 5G Forum, and Singapore's Future Communications Research & Development Program to co-organize relevant forums.At the opening ceremony, FuTURE FORUM released the Global Initiative for 6G International Cooperation and Collaboration Development.

In the form of technical reports, international forums in terms of Europe, America, Asia, and the Round Table Forum, the convention focused on four topics: 6G Use Cases & Standardization, 6G Network Architecture & Native Security, 6G Wireless Transmission & Spectrum Sharing, and Integrated Space-Air-Ground Network and On-demand Services. The forum further discussed 6G network reform and technological innovation, enhanced international 6G cooperation, promoted the formation of global unified 6G standards and ecology, and injected new vitality and impetus to 6G technology and future industry development.

Seizo Onoe said that in the development of mobile communication in 6G and beyond, it is still necessary to continuously carry out standardization work so that the technology can evolve in an orderly and controlled manner.

Wu Hequan looked forward to the demand for 6G in the future development of mobile terminals in his keynote speech. He believes that from the perspective of the development of mobile communication, we have found a stage that is not only driven by technology, but also by demand.

Gerhard P. Fettweis, Chair Professor of Dresden University of Technology and Academician of German National Academy of Science and Engineering, highlighted the issue of "Energy Wall". Sustainability of energy issues is particularly worthy of consideration in the 6G era. Takehiro Nakamura, Chief Technical Architect of NTT DOCOMO's R&D Innovation Department and President of the White Paper Subcommittee of Beyond 5G Promotion Consortium, said that he believed that China and Japan would have in-depth cooperation in many aspects, including more efficient sensing technology and the implementation of 6G through millimeter Wave (mmWave) Technology Promotion. Rui L. Aguiar, President of the Steering Committee of ETP Networld Europe, said that he was intensively conducting some relevant experimental research to achieve good coupling and common development with vertical industries. Sungho Choi, Project Manager of Future Communications and Radio of the Ministry of Science and ICT of the Republic of Korea, introduced the K-Network 2030 Plan, which aims to build a next-generation network system, build the best technology and software-based network innovation initiatives, and strengthen the supply chain in the future era of digital precision.Edward G. Tiedemann, Senior Vice President of Qualcomm and appointed officer of IEEE ComSoc, believes that 6G is a universal access service, which ensures reliable and low-latency communication service quality, truly realizes more real-time control, reduces energy consumption and latency, and improves energy utilization. So it needs to address these issues from a system-wide perspective.

At the same time, the conference released 12 6G white papers, The Overall 6G White Paper proposes that in the trend of evolution to 6G, information and communication technology will be further integrated with big data, artificial intelligence (AI) and system control technology to present the characteristics of data, operation, information and communication integration. It is a converged mobile information network with strong connection, computing power, intelligence and security. This white paper classifies and integrates 6G potential technologies and solutions from the perspective of system, and gives technical system suggestions.

Experts actively participated in the conference. Wu Jiangxing, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, Liu Yunjie, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, as well as Director and Chief Scientist of Purple Mountain Laboratories, Lu Jianhua, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Yin Hao, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Mao Junfa, Academician of Chinese Academy of Sciences, Lu Jun, Academician of Chinese Academy of Engineering, and other Academicians attended the conference and delivered speeches. Nearly 30 international experts from the United Kingdom, Germany, Finland, the United States, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and other countries attended the Conference.

As Fu Jun, Deputy Secretary-General of FuTURE FORUM, said, in this important development window period of global 6G, we need to adhere to the pursuit of a unified global 6G innovation system. The Global 6G Conference is a platform jointly built by top scientists and research institutions from all over the world. It is hoped that on this platform, we will focus on topics of common concern, reach technical consensus, and share the results of cooperation.

