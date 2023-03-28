Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn's Dos Primos Tequila Company renews partnership with The Nature Conservancy

Partnership includes a $50,000 donation for water- and land-conservation efforts in Mexico

ST. LOUIS, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dos Primos Tequila Company – founded by country music superstar Thomas Rhett and his cousin Jeff Worn – is renewing its partnership with The Nature Conservancy (TNC) to support land-restoration and water-conservation efforts in Mexico. The company has pledged $50,000 to TNC to continue its conservation work in the Tehuacán Valley area in Mexico. The valley is located southeast of Jalisco, Mexico, where Dos Primos Tequila produces its Blanco, Reposado and recently launched Añejo Tequila.

The Tehuacán Valley is the most biologically diverse arid region in North America and is home to a remarkable 70% of the world´s plant families, including wild agaves, "cousins" of the tequila and mezcalero agaves. The valley is part of the World Network of Biosphere Reserves and has been recognized by UNESCO as a Mixed World Heritage Site for its exceptional natural and cultural values.

Dos Primos is continuing its support of TNC's work to help conserve and restore this land. Efforts include integrating sustainable agroforestry systems and replenishing adjacent streams and bodies of water, increasing the availability of fresh water by millions of gallons each year for nature and people.

"Jeff and I enjoy spending time outdoors with our friends and family, and we have deep respect for the wilderness and natural places," said Thomas Rhett. "We're proud to continue our partnership with TNC and we hope others will lend their support to these important efforts by learning more about the region and making a donation."

From March through November 2023, consumers can scan a special QR code where Dos Primos Tequila is sold to learn more about the project or to donate to TNC. The Dos Primos website and the TNC website also will feature information and donation links.

Worn shared Thomas Rhett's sentiment, explaining, "By bringing attention to the Tehuacán Valley and renewing our partnership with TNC we hope to support a larger initiative that helps to conserve natural resources and keep wild places wild."

"This conservation project in the Tehuacán Valley is essential to protecting the ecological integrity, water sources, and biocultural heritage of this region," said Francisco Reyna, Freshwater Information Coordinator for TNC in Mexico. "Implementing agroforestry systems with local species such as pitaya y agave reduces the pressure on the natural ecosystems and contributes to social and economic wellbeing of local communities. Incorporating the Indigenous peoples' conservation practices and knowledge enhances the benefits for nature and people. We are grateful for Dos Primos' continued support which will help TNC steward this work in the Tehuacán Valley in Mexico."

Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora González Lux, located just outside the city of Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. The distillery utilizes sustainable practices for the distillation and bottling of Dos Primos Tequila. For more information about the project, the tequila or to find a retailer, visit DosPrimosTequila.com .

About Dos Primos Tequila Company

The Dos Primos Tequila Company was founded by Thomas Rhett and Jeff Worn in 2019. The company produces Dos Primos Tequila Blanco, Dos Primos Tequila Reposado and Dos Primos Tequila Añejo. All Dos Primos Tequila products are super-premium and made from hand-harvested 100% blue agave sourced from estates in Los Altos and the valley area of Jalisco, Mexico. Dos Primos is distilled at Destiladora Gonzalez Lux, located just outside Arandas, Mexico, in the highlands of Jalisco. All sales and marketing efforts for the Dos Primos Tequila Company and products are handled by St. Louis-based Luxco. Learn more at DosPrimosTequila.com.

About The Nature Conservancy

The Nature Conservancy is a global conservation organization dedicated to conserving the lands and waters on which all life depends. Guided by science, we create innovative, on-the-ground solutions to our world's toughest challenges so that nature and people can thrive together. We are tackling climate change, conserving lands, waters and oceans at an unprecedented scale, providing food and water sustainably and helping make cities more sustainable. Working in 76 countries and territories: 37 by direct conservation impact and 39 through partners, we use a collaborative approach that engages local communities, governments, the private sector, and other partners. To learn more, visit www.nature.org or follow @nature_press on Twitter.

About Thomas Rhett

Ten years after signing his record deal with Big Machine Label Group's The Valory Music Co., arena-packing superstar Thomas Rhett – dubbed "the most reliable maker of No. 1 singles in country music" (Variety) – has 20 No. 1 singles, 12 BILLION streams and the longest current active streak of consecutive No. 1s in the format (Mediabase/Country Aircheck Chart). His current album, Where We Started "practically demands an open field, tens-of-thousands-strong throng of fans in front of it" (Esquire). Its newest single, the heartfelt track "Angels Don't Always Have Wings" follows the album's two No. 1 hits. Declared "a prince in the genre" (USA Today), he has been honored with eight ACM Awards including Entertainer of the Year, two CMA Awards, five GRAMMY nominations, plus trophies from the CMT Music Awards, Billboard Awards and iHeartRadio Awards, in addition to being recognized with four CMA Triple Play awards for penning three No. 1 songs within a 12-month period. Additionally, the hitmaker has launched a tequila brand, Dos Primos, now offering Blanco, Reposado and Añejo variants. For more information, visit www.ThomasRhett.com .

