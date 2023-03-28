Touch Taiwan 2023 Exhibition Showcases Latest Micro LED Developments and Sustainable Display Technologies

TAIPEI, March 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Touch Taiwan 2023, one of the largest exhibitions in Asia for the semiconductor and display industries, is set to take place from April 19 to 21 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1. The exhibition will feature the latest and most advanced Micro LED related products and display technologies from leading companies such as AUO, Innolux, Ennostar, E Ink, Corning, Merck, GIS, PlayNitride, BenQ and Macroblock.

Micro LED display technology has emerged as a promising technology for the next generation of displays, offering higher brightness, better color accuracy, and longer lifespan compared to traditional LED and OLED displays. In Touch Taiwan 2023, visitors can expect to see the latest advancements in Micro LED technology, including high-resolution displays, chip-scale packages, and new manufacturing processes. Leading companies are expected to showcase their latest Micro LED products and technologies.

One exciting highlight of the exhibition is the display of the future cockpit. The integration of Micro LED and smart cockpit technology is expected to revolutionize the way we view and interact with information in automotive displays. Visitors can expect to see a variety of innovative Micro LED automotive display products, including heads-up displays, dashboard displays, and infotainment systems. These displays offer a wide range of features, including augmented reality navigation, real-time traffic information, and entertainment options. It is estimated that the compound annual growth rate of Micro LED chip production value will reach 172% between 2022 and 2026, as it can be applied in not only automotive displays but also home entertainment, and wearable devices.

As one of the most important events in the industry, Touch Taiwan 2023 offers a platform for manufacturers, suppliers, researchers, and industry leaders to showcase their products and share insights on the latest trends and developments in the display and semiconductor industries. The exhibition will include a series of forums, seminars, and keynote speeches by experts from academia and industry, providing attendees with a comprehensive understanding of the latest technologies, products, and applications.

We cordially invite industry professionals, researchers, and enthusiasts to visit the Touch Taiwan 2023 and explore the latest developments in Micro LED and display technologies. Join us in contributing to the goal of achieving sustainability while witnessing the future of display technology and Micro LED developments. Register now and mark your calendars for April 19 to 21 at Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center Hall 1.

