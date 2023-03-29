Metabolon's Metabolomic Platform and Services Cited in More Than 3,000 Peer-Reviewed Articles across Life Sciences, Pharmaceutical/Biotech, and Applied Sciences

Gold-standard metabolomics data accelerating research across multiple disciplines, leading to citation in 3,000+ publications and growing; nearly 75 articles published in world-renowned journals in the first two months of 2023 alone

MORRISVILLE, N.C., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metabolon, Inc., the global leader in providing metabolomics solutions that advance a wide variety of research, diagnostic, therapeutic development, and precision medicine applications, today announced their metabolomics platform outputs and related services have been cited in more than 3,000 peer-reviewed journals. For more than 20 years, Metabolon has been focused on developing and refining its platform to enable the utility of metabolomics in all areas of life sciences research. The scientific insights supported by Metabolon's high-quality metabolomic outputs have allowed the company to reach this historic milestone.

Publications referencing Metabolon, its platform and results have appeared in world-renowned, high-impact journals such as Nature, Nature Medicine, Nature Genetics, Cell, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), and many others, demonstrating the dramatic increase in awareness and recognition of the importance of metabolomics in research. Metabolon continues to support active collaboration across scientific disciplines, enabling continuous growth and adoption among the life sciences and scientific innovation communities. Metabolon's contribution to scientific studies was cited in its 1,000th peer-reviewed article in 2016 and has been increasingly cited since, with nearly 75 in January and February 2023 on topics ranging from COVID-19 to inflammation. As a result, there are now more than 3,000 publications citing Metabolon's contributions, and the number continues to grow.

"Metabolon continues to actively engage the scientific communities to highlight the importance of metabolomics to further basic science, clinical research, and medicine, as well as broaden our understanding of wellness and human health. Metabolomics is unique in providing the best link to functional and phenotypic attributes, that help translate biology from discovery through clinical development and is complementarity to gene-based applications in the pharmaceutical industry," said Rohan (Ro) Hastie, CEO at Metabolon. "We're dedicated to providing this important building block to advance research across disease states and ultimately revolutionize drug development."

"The citations of Metabolon's metabolomics platform outputs and services across this breadth of scientific disciplines highlights the impact of metabolomics in these fields of study," said Ranga Sarangarajan, Chief Scientific Officer at Metabolon. "This milestone shows how we are transforming the way scientists approach the incorporation of metabolomics in all applicable areas of science, including life science, health, and wellness research. Metabolon is dedicated to providing high-quality metabolomics outputs to various disciplines, as well as the development of tools and capabilities for advanced statistical analysis, multi-omics data integration, and the use of machine learning and artificial intelligence analytics."

With more than 20 years of experience, 45+ PhDs on staff, and more than 5,400 metabolites in its reference library, Metabolon has completed more than 10,000 projects on behalf of customers and partners across biopharma, population health, consumer products, agriculture, wellness, and academic and government research sectors. To learn more, visit www.metabolon.com.

About Metabolon

Metabolon, Inc. is the global leader in metabolomics, with a mission to deliver biochemical data and insights that expand and accelerate the impact of life sciences research. Over 20 years, 10,000+ projects, 3,000+ publications, and ISO 9001:2015 and CLIA certifications, Metabolon has developed industry-leading scientific, technology, and bioinformatics techniques. Metabolon's Global Discovery Panel is enabled by the world's largest proprietary metabolomics reference library. Metabolon's industry-leading data and translational science expertise help customers and partners address some of the most challenging and pressing questions in the life sciences, accelerating research and enhancing development success. The company offers scalable, customizable metabolomics and lipidomics solutions supporting customer needs from discovery through clinical trials and product life-cycle management. For more information, please visit www.metabolon.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Metabolomics

Metabolomics, the large-scale study of all small molecules in a biological system, is the only 'omics technology that provides a complete current-state functional readout of a biological system. Metabolomics helps researchers see beyond the genetic variation of individuals, capturing the combined impact of genetic as well as external factors such as the effect of drugs, diet, lifestyle, and the microbiome on human health. By measuring thousands of discrete chemical signals that form biological pathways in the body, metabolomics can reveal important biomarkers enabling a better understanding of a drug's mechanism of action, pharmacodynamics, and safety profile, as well as individual responses to therapy.

