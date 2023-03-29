Prominent Philadelphia architect joins Acela Architects + Engineers

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acela Architects + Engineers is proud to announce that John Hubert, AIA, NCARB has recently joined its growing team as Principal, Director of Architecture.

John Hubert (PRNewswire)

"As Acela enters this next phase of our development strategy, John's knowledge and leadership will be valuable to help support the growth trajectory," said president Daniel Witczak, PE, PMP, noting that Acela has grown from startup in 2014 to a mid-sized firm of 45 professionals.

"Acela has one of the most innovative AE teams I have experienced in my career," stated Mr. Hubert. "I am energized about the opportunity to be a part of their continued growth."

Mr. Hubert brings 30 years of experience to Acela, both as head of his own practice and in senior management roles for regional firms. His experience spans multiple market sectors including healthcare, government, education, private, institutional, sports and recreation facilities. Responsibilities at Acela will include master planning, architectural and design-build programming, LEED certified design and performance-based projects.

A registered architect and member of the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, his work has been showcased in Progressive Architecture , published by the American Institute of Architects (AIA). Mr. Hubert holds a Bachelor of Architecture from Temple University and a Master of Architecture from the University of Pennsylvania.

He is a past winner of the John Stewardson Memorial Fellowship in Architecture and is secretary manager emeritus of the prestigious program, one of longest-serving fellowships for architects in the US. He is an active member of the AIA's Philadelphia Design Committee.

Mr. Hubert served as assistant professor at Temple University's Tyler School of Art and Architecture for five years and as founder and Chair of the PSFS Lecture and Exhibition on Modern Architecture. He also served as an adjunct professor for three years at Thomas Jefferson University's College of Architecture & the Built Environment.

About Acela Architects + Engineers, P.C.: Founded in 2014, Acela is an integrated team of architectural, civil engineering, structural engineering and mechanical/electrical/plumbing engineering professionals providing a full spectrum of design, consulting and project management services for private, corporate, government and institutional clients throughout the US. Acela is headquartered in Allentown, PA with regional offices in NJ, NY and OH. For more facts:

