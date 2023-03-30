Casinobonusca.com Reveals Most Popular Casino Games Among Canadian Players

TORONTO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CasinoBonusCA experts analysed popularity trends among Canadian gamblers. Check out the latest statistical report on gambling trends based on age groups.

Popularity chart: most-played games according to age groups

Game Age group: 19-34 Age group: 35-44 Age group: 45-54 Age group: 55-64 Age group: 65+ Slots 80 % 77 % 70 % 53 % 45 % Bingo 20 % 47 % 50 % 83 % 88 % Lotteries 64 % 69 % 76 % 85 % 87 % Scratch Tickets 60 % 58 % 84 % 77 % 70 % Roulette 3 % 3 % 4 % 2 % 1 % Blackjack 2 % 2 % 3 % 1 % 1 %

Casinobonusca.com (CBCA) obtained this data through a transparent internal audit and metric system concerning Canadian users' gambling preferences.

Online slots are preferred by 80% of players aged 19-34

CasinoBonusCA's latest statistics show slots are among the most preferred games for players between 19 and 34. Lotteries, scratch tickets, bingo and table games follow this.

CasinoBonusCA's report shows slots remain the first choice for Canadian players

The data presented by Joseph Havens, one of the authors of CasinoBonusCA.com with over ten years of gambling experience, reveals that online slots dominate the game among all age groups.

47% of players aged 35-44 play online Bingo

The CBCA's statistics show that Bingo is not a game that can be associated with senior players. It turns out that even players aged 35+ choose this type of game, especially its online version.

Players aged 45-54 choose scratch tickets and lotteries

Approximately 84% of players aged 45+ and over 50% of people aged 19-65+ prefer scratch tickets and lotteries. Canadian players choose this type of game as they don't require complex skill or strategy. Moreover, scratch tickets have low costs and different types of tickets.

85% of players aged 55-64 buy lottery tickets

Lottery tickets have become very popular among older players as the payout may be significant.

65+ Canadian players prefer lotteries and bingo

Bingo is the most-played casino game among senior players, and the lotteries come very close.

Thus, less than 2% of these players opt for classic table games such as Blackjack and Roulette.

Another online game that maintains stability for multiple age groups is the lottery.

If you want to learn more about the Canadian gambling industry and other insights regarding the gambling habits of online players, you can find more detailed information by following CasinoBonusCA on Twitter and LinkedIn .

Why are Blackjack and Roulette the least favoured online casino games?

Online gamblers exhibit less interest in table games such as Blackjack and Roulette. Firstly, these games tend to be less interactive compared to others.

Additionally, factors such as a higher house edge compared to slots, uncomplicated rules, and limited variations also contribute to the lower popularity of these games.

Online gambling operators have implemented live versions of table games such as Blackjack and Roulette. As a result, players can interact with real dealers and enjoy a more immersive gaming experience.

Will there be any changes in Canadians' gaming preferences?

Despite the ever-evolving nature of the Canadian gambling industry and its tendency to incorporate new features to cater to market demands, Canadians' gambling trends may not change drastically.

Online slot games continue to be one of the most popular choices among players, and lotteries and scratch tickets have maintained a steady presence among games of chance.

