Cutting Edge Medical Technology Company CND Life Sciences Announces Grand Opening of Global Headquarters and Laboratories in Scottsdale

Company Focuses on Innovative Diagnosis and Treatment of Neurodegenerative Diseases

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CND Life Sciences, a medical technology company pioneering the development of reliable skin-based tests to help clinicians diagnose neurodegenerative disorders like Parkinson's disease and dementia with Lewy bodies, today announced the grand opening of its global headquarters in Scottsdale, Arizona. Occupying adjacent locations totaling 15,000 square feet, the headquarters includes modern laboratories and office space for commercial testing and research and development activities.

CND Laboratory (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to open the CND Life Sciences global headquarters and laboratories in Scottsdale today," said Rick Morello, chief executive officer, CND Life Sciences. "Our main facility and adjacent space provide CND with additional capacity needed to accelerate our mission and meet the growing demand for novel and effective diagnostics for neurodegenerative diseases."

Dozens of local leaders attended today's event, with remarks from Councilwoman Wi-Bwa Grey of the Salt River Pima–Maricopa Indian Community, Scottsdale Mayor David Ortega, and Terri Spitz, executive director, Alzheimer's Association, Desert Southwest.

"Arizona has the fastest growth rate for Alzheimer's and other dementia in the country. While discussing cognitive concerns with a family member can be challenging, it's really important," said Terri Spitz, Executive Director at the Alzheimer's Association. "Having these conversations and seeing a doctor can help facilitate early detection and diagnosis, offering individuals and families important benefits including access to treatment and clinical trials. Researchers are focused today on trying to develop new ways to accurately diagnose those biological changes which will eventually help to define the best care and treatment approach."

CND develops and commercializes skin-based tests to help clinicians across the country accurately diagnose and treat neurologic disorders such as Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, and peripheral neuropathies. Peer-reviewed studies indicate that many of these disorders have relatively high rates of misdiagnosis particularly early in the disease process, often leading to sub-optimal treatment for patients and significant frustration for family caregivers.

"The opening of CND Life Sciences headquarters will continue to elevate Arizona as a leader in the biotechnology space," said Joan Koerber-Walker, president and CEO, Arizona Bioindustry Association, Inc. "The Phoenix area is a prime location for innovative companies like CND."

The next phase for CND includes advancing the capabilities of its Syn-One Test® by further examining the pathological profiles or biosignatures found in patients' skin biopsies to help distinguish a specific disease type from another. Referred to as Synuclein Signatures, this important technology could be a key aspect of how CND collaborates with biopharmaceutical companies developing disease-modifying therapies for patients suffering from neurodegenerative diseases.

About CND Life Sciences and the Syn-One Test

CND Life Sciences is dedicated to supporting the care of patients facing the potential diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disease and other neurological conditions. Operating a CLIA-certified laboratory in Scottsdale, Arizona, CND launched the Syn-One Test in 2019 as the world's first commercially available test to detect, visualize, and quantify phosphorylated alpha-synuclein located in cutaneous nerves. The test, which analyzes small skin biopsies collected from the patient in a physician's office, aids in the diagnosis of a synucleinopathy including Parkinson's disease, dementia with Lewy bodies, multiple system atrophy, pure autonomic failure, and REM sleep behavior disorder. With data demonstrating high sensitivity and specificity, the Syn-One Test leverages a decade of published science from leading academic institutions in multiple countries. CND has research collaborations with multiple biopharmaceutical companies and has been awarded three prestigious NIH SBIR grants to advance the validation and clinical utility of its Syn-One Test. For more information visit www.cndlifesciences.com.

Disclosure: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke and the National Institute on Aging (NIA) of the National Institutes of Health under Award Numbers R44NS117214, R44AG076072, and R44NS127696. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

CND Life Sciences Media Contact:

JPA Health

Mary Parra

P: 928-853-4733

mparra@jpa.com

CND Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CND Life Sciences