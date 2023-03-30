Egg Farmers Across America to Donate More Than 5.5 Million Eggs Over Next Two Weeks In Fighting Hunger by the Dozens Campaign

Egg Farmers Across America to Donate More Than 5.5 Million Eggs Over Next Two Weeks In Fighting Hunger by the Dozens Campaign

Over 458,300 Dozen Eggs to Be Given to Local Food Banks Nationwide During Easter and Passover Season

CHICAGO, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Egg farmers across America are donating more than 5.5 million eggs to local food banks in the three weeks leading up to Easter and Passover as part of the "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens" initiative—one of the largest egg donation drives in history. High-quality, nutritious food matters to everyone, and egg farmers nationwide are mobilizing to ensure people have eggs on their tables this spring holiday season.

(PRNewsfoto/American Egg Board) (PRNewswire)

"From dyeing and decorating to their prominent position on the seder plate, eggs are such an important part of Easter, Passover and other springtime holidays and traditions. That's why our farmers are committed to ensuring that all who hold their traditions dear can celebrate with eggs this season," said Emily Metz, president and CEO of the American Egg Board. "We also know that year-round, high-quality protein is something that many foodbanks struggle to obtain. Every year in their local communities our egg farmers work to ensure that eggs are available and I know this effort will continue the remaining months of this year, too."

More than 20 egg farms from Washington state to Washington, D.C. have signed on to participate in the Fighting Hunger by the Dozens initiative, which also includes donations in Arizona, Indiana, Iowa, Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oregon and Pennsylvania.

"America's egg farmers are proud to join together in a nationwide effort to provide nutritious eggs to our neighbors in need," said Alex Simpson, American Egg Board chairman and president of Simpson's Eggs in Monroe, N.C. "It is our responsibility as farmers, as food providers and as members of our local communities to do what we can to help address hunger, and to give all the support we can to help those who are on the front lines at hunger relief organizations."

Simpson, a fourth-generation egg farmer, is donating 43,000 eggs—equal to 3,583 dozen—to the Food Bank of Metrolina in Charlotte, N.C. on March 31, and Simpson's Eggs has donated 559,000 eggs so far to that food bank in 2023.

America's egg farmers have donated more than 15.3 million eggs to date in 2023 to hunger relief causes and organizations and will continue to contribute eggs year-round. Egg farmers are committed to supporting the communities where they live and work, and they donate tens of millions of eggs every year to help feed those in need.

A full list of participating egg farmers and donation locations follows.

Braswell Family Farms ( North Carolina )

Cal-Maine ( Mississippi )

Centurion Poultry, Inc. ( Georgia )

Cooper Farms ( Ohio )

Creighton Brothers LLC ( Indiana )

Deb El Food Products ( New Jersey )

Forsman Farms ( Minnesota )

Fremont Farms ( Iowa )

Herbruck's ( Michigan )

Hertzfeld Poultry ( Ohio )

Hickman's Family Farms ( Arizona )

Hillandale Farms ( Pennsylvania )

Hudson Egg Farms ( New York )

Kreher's Family Farms ( New York )

MPS Egg Farms ( Indiana )

Nature Pure ( Ohio )

Opal Foods ( Missouri )

Puglisi Egg Farms ( New Jersey )

Rose Acre ( Indiana )

Sauder's Eggs ( Pennsylvania )

Simpson's Eggs ( North Carolina )

Stiebrs Farms ( Washington )

Versova ( Iowa )

Wabash Valley Produce ( Indiana )

Weaver Eggs ( Ohio )

About the American Egg Board (AEB)

Home of The Incredible Egg, the American Egg Board (AEB) is the national marketing organization of America's egg farmers. AEB's mission is to increase demand for eggs and egg products through research, education and promotion. AEB is located in Chicago. For more, visit IncredibleEgg.org .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE American Egg Board