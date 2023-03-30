MIAMI MARLINS & CHEQ FURTHER ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCES AT LOANDEPOT PARK

MIAMI, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Miami Marlins and CHEQ have deepened their technology partnership for the 2023 MLB season. This year, fans at loanDepot park will be able to use CHEQ's cutting-edge payment platform for mobile, kiosk, traditional POS, and handheld payment options in select areas around the ballpark. In 2021, the Marlins became the first MLB team to partner with CHEQ and have been instrumental in developing new product enhancements for fans. Since then, CHEQ has inked deals with nearly fifteen teams and stadiums around the country.

Photo Credit: Miami Marlins (PRNewswire)

MIAMI MARLINS AND CHEQ CONTINUE TO ENHANCE FAN EXPERIENCES AT LOANDEPOT PARK

The expanded CHEQ platform shined brightly at the World Baseball Classic earlier this month and helped smash through previous records, processing nearly 300,000 transactions in just eleven days. For the WBC Championship game, CHEQ technology helped loanDepot park achieve its highest amount of food and beverage transactions for any single event in the history of the ballpark.

"Not only did WBC break records for attendance and viewership," said David Oxfeld, Chief Commercial Officer for the Marlins, "We also provided a best-in-class fan experience that allowed guests to transact through their preferred technology in their preferred language. By bringing in top-class partners such as CHEQ to help us ease pain points with our customer, this solidified the Marlins' position as a technical innovator."

CHEQ continues as the Official Point of Sale & Mobile Ordering Partner of the Miami Marlins and loanDepot park. "We're thrilled to bring our advanced payment platform to loanDepot park, one of the most exciting destinations in South Florida," said CHEQ Chief Revenue Officer, Jake Stone. "Our partnership with the Marlins provides unique opportunities for fans to engage with each other in real time and showcases their love for the team both within the ballpark and beyond."

CHEQ's innovative platform is set to revolutionize the gameday experience for Marlins fans, with increased efficiencies, enhanced engagement, and new ways for fans to connect with each other before, during and after games. With this partnership, the Miami Marlins have once again demonstrated their commitment to delivering the best possible experience for their fans.

ABOUT MIAMI MARLINS

The Miami Marlins of Major League Baseball combine the tradition of America's pastime with the energy and excitement of South Florida. As an organization that lives through its values, the two-time World Series Champion Marlins are dedicated to building sustained success on and off the field as a world-class entertainment venture, while making a positive impact on our community. The Marlins play their home games at loanDepot park, one of South Florida's jewel venues and an entertainment destination serving as host to best-in-class local, national, and international events each year. The state-of-the-art facility is LEED Gold Certified and WELL Certified.

ABOUT CHEQ

CHEQ is the world's first social payments platform, connecting consumers and businesses to create frictionless, amazing in-person experiences. CHEQ's universal ordering and payment app can be used by restaurants, stadiums, hotels, and more to make transactions fun, easy, and worry- free. Users can even send food and drinks directly to their friends from anywhere in the world. CHEQ lets venues retain their unique branding within the app and keep their direct relationships with their guests. For more information on CHEQ, please visit www.cheqplease.com.

Miami Marlins Media Contact

Jon Erik Alvarez; jalvarez@marlins.com

CHEQ Media Contact

Carma Connected; cheq@carmaconnected.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CHEQ, Inc.