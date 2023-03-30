MyoVision SERIES-5 featured in Life West Chiropractic College's new high-tech laboratory

SEATTLE, March 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Life West Chiropractic College and MyoVision have partnered with a common goal: to elevate chiropractic care utilizing new and innovative technologies. Life West unveiled its new 1860 square foot, high-tech laboratory this year setting the standard for Chiropractic laboratories. This advanced facility prominently features a breakthrough technology that allows students, in real time, to evaluate the muscular response and effectiveness of a chiropractic adjustment. This new technology is called ProformaVision: a highly effective biofeedback device that combines video and dynamic surface electromyography. The data gathered during an adjustment is crucial to accelerating learning curves for students and ensuring desired-measurable outcomes for patients.

The new laboratory also features the new MyoVision SERIES-5. The MyoVision SEREIES-5 is used to prove injury and track patient progress in soft tissue injuries. It's featured in the AMA guidebook and is the gold standard in injury evaluation. It's the only device of its kind that measures both range of motion and the muscular response to pain simultaneously. The clinically critical data gained from the MyoVision SERIES-5 allows doctors to improve their treatment plan by identifying and documenting the precise moment muscular guarding occurs during any range of motion assessment.

Life West Chiropractic College and MyoVision share a passion for advancing the chiropractic profession, while optimizing treatment plans for patients. These are the driving forces behind this successful partnership making the future for chiropractic learning and patient care bright. For more information, visit www.myovision.com or email info@myovision.com

