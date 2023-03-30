PPL Corporation subsidiary Rhode Island Energy gains regulatory approval for $290 million to strengthen network safety, reliability and resilience

ALLENTOWN, Pa., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL) today announced that the Rhode Island Public Utilities Commission (RIPUC) has approved $290 million to improve Rhode Island's electric and gas networks in connection with the latest Infrastructure, Safety, and Reliability (ISR) plans proposed by PPL subsidiary Rhode Island Energy (RIE).

The ISR plans are submitted annually and outline proposed capital investments to strengthen the state's electric and gas infrastructure. In addition, the electric ISR plan includes related operating costs for vegetation management, system inspection and other work related to maintaining the safety and reliability of the electric distribution system. The approved plans address proposed spending from April 1, 2023, to March 31, 2024.

"These approvals are vital to strengthening the safety, reliability and resilience of our energy networks, and we look forward to advancing this work on behalf of the communities we serve," said Vince Sorgi, PPL President and Chief Executive Officer. "While we believe certain excluded projects are the right projects to better serve our customers, we appreciate the Commission's desire to complete a review of our Grid Modernization and Advanced Meter Functionality filings, as well as its Future of Gas stakeholder proceeding, before approving additional funding in those areas. We look forward to continuing to engage with the Commission, the Rhode Island Division of Public Utilities and Carriers and other stakeholders on these matters."

In its decision, the RIPUC approved approximately $127 million out of $181 million proposed in RIE's Electric ISR plan. The RIPUC also approved approximately $163 million out of $171 million proposed in RIE's Gas ISR plan to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas delivery system. This includes the replacement of 60 miles of leak-prone pipe. Proposed investments not approved by the RIPUC through the ISR plans and associated cost recovery may be considered in future proceedings.

PPL said the approved ISR plans do not change its overall business outlook. The company today reaffirmed its 2023 earnings forecast range of $1.50 to $1.65 per share, with a midpoint of $1.58 per share, as well as its projected annual earnings per share growth of 6% to 8% through at least 2026.

PPL Corporation (NYSE: PPL), based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. energy company focused on providing electricity and natural gas safely, reliably and affordably to 3.5 million customers in the U.S. PPL's high-performing, award-winning utilities are addressing energy challenges head-on by building smarter, more resilient and more dynamic power grids and advancing sustainable energy solutions. For more information, visit www.pplweb.com.

