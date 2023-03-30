SUBARU OF AMERICA ACHIEVES MILESTONE $256 MILLION IN TOTAL DONATIONS FOLLOWING 2022 SUBARU SHARE THE LOVE® EVENT

Fifteenth Annual Subaru Share the Love Event Garners $29.1 Million in Charitable Donations

CAMDEN, N.J., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Subaru of America, Inc. today announced that the Subaru Share the Love® Event has donated $256 million to national and local charities following its fifteenth year, surpassing its $250 million donation goal. The 2022 Subaru Share the Love Event culminated in a $29.1 million donation to charities, with Subaru of America donating $20.7 million and its retailers donating $8.4 million.

Subaru of America achieves milestone $256 million in total donations following the 15th annual Subaru Share the Love® Event. (PRNewswire)

In addition to donating millions to charities, in November 2022, more than 600 Subaru volunteers worked together to host its largest single-day volunteer event to date. Subaru volunteers, including 365 employees at the automaker's Camden, NJ headquarters, partnered with local organizations to donate critical and highly requested supplies to those in need. The volunteer event resulted in nearly 3,000 donations to 18 nonprofits throughout the nation.

"At Subaru, we don't just say we're More Than a Car Company. Through our Subaru Share the Love Event, our family of retailers, corporate employees, and customers all come together to show the heart behind our values," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We thank all those who took part in making the 2022 event an unprecedented success and helped bring millions of dollars to the charities that mean so much to our communities."

The Subaru Share the Love Event is held annually from mid-November through the end of the calendar year. For any new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased at one of the more than 630 retailers during that period, Subaru and participating retailers donated a minimum of $300 to the customer's choice of charity. National charity partners, including the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America and National Park Foundation, received nearly $7.4 million of the donations. Participating Subaru retailers nationwide selected 815 Hometown Charities within their local communities, and these causes received $21.7 million based on customer selection.

To learn about the Subaru Share the Love Event, please visit: subaru.com/share.

Through the Subaru Loves Promise®, Subaru and its retailers are committed to helping communities in need year-round. To learn more about the Subaru Love Promise, please visit subaru.com/lovepromise.

About Subaru of America, Inc.

Subaru of America, Inc. (SOA) is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered at a zero-landfill office in Camden, N.J., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of more than 630 retailers across the United States. All Subaru products are manufactured in zero-landfill plants and Subaru of Indiana Automotive, Inc. is the only U.S. automobile manufacturing plant to be designated a backyard wildlife habitat by the National Wildlife Federation. SOA is guided by the Subaru Love Promise , which is the company's vision to show love and respect to everyone, and to support its communities and customers nationwide. Over the past 20 years, SOA and the SOA Foundation have donated more than $300 million to causes the Subaru family cares about, and its employees have logged nearly 88,000 volunteer hours. As a company, Subaru believes it is important to do its part in making a positive impact in the world because it is the right thing to do.

