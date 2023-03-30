Vortex Companies Reorganizes Products Division

Realignment of product lines to be more customer centric and support sustainable growth model

HOUSTON, March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Vortex Companies, a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies and renewal services, has reorganized the Products division in what it believes will streamline processes and sales in a fast growing market, according to Mike Vellano, CEO of the Vortex Companies. "Over the last few years, products growth has far exceeded our expectations," he said. "After making several acquisitions, it was time to bring all product lines into the fold with a singular focused strategy, so we overhauled our products team and simplified the sales model, to continue to meet the growing demands of our customers."

As part of the reorganization, the Vortex products division has been split into two groups: Coatings and Rehab Materials, and Technologies. Each group will be headed by long-time industry experts, where they will work closely with Wes Kingery, Vortex COO, and the management team to refine the division's development, production, and selling processes.

Matt Peterson whose company, Stag Technologies was acquired by Vortex in 2018, and most recently the GM of the Polymerics division, has been promoted to SVP - Coatings and Rehab Materials, where he will oversee the company's vast line of protective and structural lining, repair and stabilization products. "I'm excited for the opportunity to bring these product lines together where we can more effectively provide the best solution recommendations for our customers' project needs," added Peterson.

Pete Dannenberg, a 20 year veteran of rehabilitation equipment and technology sales, was tapped to lead the Technologies group and has been promoted from Midwest Regional Manager to SVP - Technologies Group , where he will direct the Schwalm robotics, UV CIPP, VeriCure and specialty technology product lines. "There is tremendous growth opportunity within the technologies group. Bringing them together, and repositioning the way we approach the market, has reenergized the sales team," stated Dannenberg.

"Beyond their experience, both Matt and Pete are well-respected in our industry and terrific ambassadors of the Vortex brand," concluded Kingery. "Taking care of our customers is our first priority and I can't think of anyone else better suited to oversee the development, and ultimate delivery, of our trenchless infrastructure rehab solutions."

About the Vortex Companies

The Vortex Companies is a leading provider of advanced trenchless water and sewer technologies. Through its products and services divisions, Vortex delivers a comprehensive suite of rehabilitation products, equipment, services, and field support to the municipal, industrial, and commercial marketplaces. This includes pipe and manhole lining systems; sewer robotics; mortars; epoxies and resin materials; installation equipment; contracting services, training, and field support.

Operating globally, Vortex is focused on providing customers a broad range of industry leading, cost-effective trenchless solutions and technical expertise, best suited for their project needs.

For more information, go to vortexcompanies.com

