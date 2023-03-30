XGIMI'S MOGO 2 PROJECTOR SERIES NOW AVAILABLE

XGIMI's MoGo 2 series is now available via presale with full retail availability and shipping April 25

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XGIMI, a leading design and industry-awarded projector and laser TV brand, today announced the availability of its latest smart portable projector, the XGIMI MoGo 2 series consisting of the MoGo 2 Pro and MoGo 2 projectors. The MoGo series can be pre-ordered on the XGIMI website and on Amazon . The MoGo 2 Pro will retail for $599 and the MoGo 2 will retail for $399, with full availability, including at Best Buy, beginning on April 25th.

(PRNewswire)

A portable projector for everyone

To bring users a better portable projection experience, XGIMI has upgraded its MoGo product range, featured in the brand new MoGo 2 Series – which includes the MoGo 2 and MoGo 2 Pro. The new series is aimed at busy urban professionals and young families, and offers significant improvements in screen brightness, screen clarity and speaker performance, as well as the new Intelligent Screen Adaption 2.0 (in the MoGo 2 Pro), which allows for a complete hassle-free setup process for first-time projector users.

Cinematic Brightness

Brightness is crucial to whether a projector can project a clear and visible image. The MoGo 2 Series is equipped with XGIMI's self-developed light engine, which uses advanced technologies, such as high-transmission coated lenses to reduce light loss in the projection light path, ultimately providing a brightness output of up to 400 ISO lumens. With a resolution of 1080p (MoGo 2 Pro) and 720p (MoGo 2), they create uniquely sharp images.

Cinematic Colors

The color performance of the MoGo 2 series has been greatly improved, with a color gamut coverage of up to 90% of the DCI-P3 color gamut standard range. That means the MoGo 2 series displays more abundant color details, ensuring that the color performance is more vivid and natural. The D65 color temperature standard newly deployed in the MoGo 2 series is widely used in Hollywood as a color temperature standard. This standard restores the color details that movies and original video content should have, allowing users to enjoy a more realistic visual experience. Additionally, the color accuracy of the MoGo 2 series projectors is extremely high, delivering better color restoration in characters and scenery, while ensuring the emotional and philosophical meaning that directors want to convey is fully experienced.

Cinematic Sound

The MoGo 2 series speaker specifications have been comprehensively upgraded from the previous generation, resulting in a significant improvement in sound quality. Two 8W speaker units provide a powerful sound output, providing a more immersive audio experience. The MoGo 2 series has double-sided sound outputs that create a wider and more even sound field, resulting in a more immersive audio experience with less high-frequency loss. The upgraded design guarantees excellent sound performance, allowing users to enjoy excellent sound quality from every corner of any room. The MoGo 2 series projector body is equipped with a transparent bass diaphragm window on the back, allowing users to clearly see the diaphragm structure and sound movement inside the speaker. The projector features four different sound modes; Movie, Sports, Music, and News mode.

Smart ISA 2.0 (Intelligent Screen Adaptation)

As the first XGIMI projector to feature its proprietary ISA 2.0 technology, the MoGo 2 Pro can achieve uninterrupted automatic keystone correction and autofocus, providing users with a smoother and continuous viewing experience. After adjusting the projector's position, ISA 2.0 can achieve multi-angle automatic keystone correction and focus adjustment without the user's input, for both horizontal and vertical alignment, ensuring users see the clearest and most suitable projected image instantly. Intelligent eye protection is another important upgrade of ISA 2.0., which was designed for households with children and pets, so when they pass by or stop in front of the projector, the image automatically dims to prevent glare from entering their eyes. ISA 2.0 also includes functions previously available in ISA 1.0, such as Intelligent Screen Alignment and Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance.

Smart ISA 1.0

MoGo 2 comes with the standard Intelligent Screen Adaption (ISA), developed by XGIMI, which simplifies the setup process and makes the projector more user-friendly, providing an optimized image in seconds. The features included in ISA 1.0 remain an industry standard, and include: Intelligent Screen Alignment which automatically aligns the projected image to the edge of the screen, Intelligent Obstacle Avoidance which intelligently avoids obstacles during correction, Automatic Keystone Correction which performs correction within ±40° on the horizontal and vertical axes, and Automatic Focus providing a clear image without manual adjustment.

Smart – Android TV 11

The MoGo 2 series both run on Google's latest smart TV operating system which provides a more fluid user experience, more personalized recommendations and customization and a higher security and privacy protection.

Portable

The MoGo 2 series projectors are very compact and lightweight, and can easily fit into a backpack, making it effortless to take them anywhere. The MoGo 2 series is the first XGIMI series that supports power supply from a power bank which allows users to power the MoGo 2 series projectors when on the go, making it more convenient to watch movies anywhere.

"The MoGo 2 series is aimed at anyone who wants to explore good quality projectors. So we created the most user-friendly projector to date, making our technology accessible to everyone," said Tex Yang, Vice President of XGIMI Global Business. "MoGo 2 series was designed with the intention of allowing people to use it easily in any home environment. Whether you want to enjoy the big screen indoors with your family or bring it outside for fun, MoGo 2 series will provide you with a limitless joy experience," he added.

About XGIMI

Since 2013, the state-of-the-art XGIMI projectors have helped countless people worldwide to create genuinely immersive audio-visual experiences. Working with reputable partners like Google, Harman Kardon, and Texas Instruments, XGIMI builds all-in-one entertainment devices, perfected due to their user-oriented philosophy. Through industry-leading innovation, streamlined setups, and unique designs, XGIMI always strives to develop the best home and portable projectors for everyone to enjoy. https://www.xgimi.com/

XGIMI logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE XGIMI