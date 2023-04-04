Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution Expands West Region with Acquisition

RIPON, Wis., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Laundry Systems, the global leader in commercial laundry equipment, acquired the distribution assets of Pittsburg, Calif-based Taylor Houseman. Taylor Houseman has more than two decades of experience providing commercial laundry solutions in Northern California.

"This acquisition further solidifies our capacity to provide exceptional services in the significant California market," said Craig Dakauskas, Senior Vice President, Americas Commercial, Alliance Laundry Systems. "Taylor Houseman's reputation for taking care of customers at a high level matches our values and focus perfectly."

Taylor Houseman will become part of the Alliance Laundry Systems Distribution West Region, while maintaining its Pittsburgh office.

For more than 25 years, the team at Taylor Houseman has delivered high quality commercial laundry products, services, and support for on-premises laundry, drycleaning, laundromat, and industrial laundry customers in Northern California. They are a full-service distributor, offering technical service and replacement parts.

"I am thrilled to be able to offer our customers a whole new level of service through this sale," said Randy Houseman, President of Taylor Houseman. "We have incredibly loyal customers, so it's exciting to transition them to the global leader in commercial laundry."

For more information about Alliance Laundry Systems, visit alliancelaundry.com. To learn more about Taylor Houseman, visit here.

