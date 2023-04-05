Fallen Law Enforcement Officers from Across the Country to be Honored During 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil on May 13 in Washington, D.C.

556 line-of-duty fatalities, including 224 from 2022— to be honored as their names are added to the Law Enforcement Memorial

WASHINGTON, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund has formally announced that there are 556 names of U.S. law enforcement officers being added to the memorial this year who have died in the line of duty. The names will be engraved on the walls of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial and properly dedicated during the 35th Annual Candlelight Vigil held on the National Mall between 4th and 7th streets in Washington, DC, at 8:00 pm on May 13, 2023.

National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (PRNewswire)

The 2023 "Roll Call of Heroes" features the names of official Line-of-Duty Fallen Heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice. The names of 224 federal, state, tribal and local law enforcement officers who died in the line-of-duty in 2022 will be inscribed this year. The total number of line-of-duty deaths in 2022 represents a dramatic 64% reduction in officer deaths compared to 2021. The massive decrease in line-of-duty deaths for 2022 is almost entirely related to a significant reduction in Covid-19 deaths.

An additional 332 officers who died in previous years (before 2022), will also have their names inscribed this year. Their sacrifice is now being recognized after the Memorial Fund's research staff confirmed the circumstances of their death and their record of law enforcement service.

"This year, the names of 556 fallen officers will be added to the Memorial. 556 lives cut short as they risked their lives, working to make things safer for the community and people that they served," said Marcia Ferranto, CEO of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. "It's a solemn reminder to the nation that each day is fragile. Not a moment goes by where we forget our brave men and women in blue for the ultimate sacrifice they have given. Their memory lives on."

Each May 13, during National Police Week, an estimated 30,000 people attend the Candlelight Vigil ceremony in Washington, D.C., including surviving family members, friends, law enforcement colleagues, and others. The event brings people together from across the country to honor the officers and be surrounded by strength in remembering their service and ultimate sacrifice.

With these additions, there will now be 23,785 officers' names engraved on the Memorial, representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, federal law enforcement, and campus and military police agencies.

The engraving process begins with a lengthy stencil and proofing procedure followed by meticulous engraving and curing processes. Once the engraving and curing process is finished, the covers are removed, and the panel is completed. The utmost care is taken not only in vetting and authenticating each name, but also to ensure that each is engraved on the memorial to the degree that the integrity is forever maintained. The engraving process is expected to be completed by the end of April.

The names of the 556 officers added to the National Memorial this year can be found at the Roll Call of Heroes, 2023. For a complete schedule of National Police Week events in Washington, DC, visit www.LawMemorial.org/PoliceWeek.

Attention media: If you are interested in attending and covering this year's Candlelight Vigil, all credentialing information can be found here. If more than one credential is needed, please submit the form on the landing page for each individual who will be present at the ceremony.

For information on the National Law Enforcement Memorial please visit nleomf.org/memorial.

--- www.NLEOMF.org ---

About the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a nonprofit organization dedicated to honoring the fallen, telling the story of American law enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve. The first pillar of this mission, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial in Washington, D.C., honors the names of all of the 23,785 officers who have died in the line of duty to date throughout U.S. history. Additionally, NLEOMF maintains and publishes comprehensive details on the circumstances surrounding official line-of-duty deaths. The Officer Safety and Wellness pillar uses that data, coupled with best-practice program models, to produce programming directed at solutions to improve survivability and enhance wellness. NLEOMF's third pillar, the National Law Enforcement Museum ( LawEnforcementMuseum.org ) is committed to preserving the history of American law enforcement and sharing the experiences of service and sacrifice for generations to come.

