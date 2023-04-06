Turning Rock Partners Hires New Senior Vice President of Investor Relations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Turning Rock Partners ("TRP" or "Turning Rock"), a New York-based private investment firm, has hired Guantong "GT" Sun as its new Senior Vice President of Investor Relations. Mr. Sun has 15 years of experience in building effective teams and robust operational processes enabled by data, analytics, and technology.

Prior to joining Turning Rock, Mr. Sun was a Vice President of Client Relations at Pretium Partners, an alternative asset manager with $50 billion of assets under management across real estate, corporate credit and structured credit. Prior to that, Mr. Sun was an Associate Director at Golub Capital's Investor Partners Group. He also served as a Vice President at Fortress Investment Group within the Capital Formation Group.

He began his career in investment banking within leveraged finance at Lehman Brothers and Nomura covering the Asia ex-Japan region.

"GT's background within alternatives and technology analytics brings a critical skill set to Turning Rock's investor relations team," said Turning Rock's CFO Catherine Bonelli. "His background is ideal for this newly created role within Investor Relations."

Mr. Sun received his Bachelor of Science with Honors in Finance and International Business from NYU's Stern School of Business.

"I'm excited to join Turning Rock with an opportunity to build out and enhance the existing investor relations team,' said Mr. Sun. "The company is experiencing rapid growth in a unique market environment that presents incredible opportunities for the Firm and its clients."

About Turning Rock Partners:

Turning Rock Partners (TRP) targets debt, equity and hybrid investments in underserved or capital constrained lower-middle market businesses in North America. TRP structures bespoke financing solutions for companies across the private market landscape. For more information, please visit Turning Rock Partners' website: www.turningrockpartners.com. For Turning Rock investor relations, please contact investor@turningrockpartners.com.

