Decorative Concrete Curb Appeal Makeover

SHAWNEE, Okla., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Decorative concrete industry leader Direct Colors® is featured in a televised home makeover series Designing Spaces on Lifetime TV, airing April 7th at 7:30 am ET/PT.

Direct Colors project specialists collaborating with concrete contractor CSI Bonita, helped revitalize a Florida home impacted by Hurricane Ian just months prior. The transformation was made possible after Sherry Anderson, the homeowner, won Direct Colors' curb appeal makeover contest by submitting photos of her unique property.

The home features two concrete driveways and a prominent walkway, which caught the attention of Direct Colors General Manager Justin Richardson. Richardson noted that the concrete surfaces were rougher than initially anticipated but remained enthusiastic about the project. The renovation involved preparing, coloring, and sealing the concrete and adding a few paint touches to the house's trim and entryway. The result was a modern, clean, and cohesive appearance.

The Designing Spaces segment demonstrates the potential of decorative concrete to enhance a home's exterior and explains the three key steps in any concrete project: surface assessment and preparation, concrete staining, and sealing.

"This has far exceeded all of my expectations, I love Direct Colors' products and how they brought my home to life", said homeowner Sherry Anderson.

Richardson expressed that Direct Colors' participation in Designing Spaces was a unique opportunity to assist the Andersons in updating their home, while also showcasing to viewers the simplicity and affordability of achieving substantial improvements with decorative concrete products.

For more information about this project and Direct Colors visit www.directcolors.com/designing-spaces.

The segment will re-air at 7:30 am ET/PT on Thursday, April 13, and can be viewed anytime at www.designingspaces.tv.

About Direct Colors®

Proudly made in the USA since 1997, Direct Colors® offers the largest selection of premium concrete colorants, products, and supplies. Their award-winning customer service and how-to guides have helped over one million DIYers, contractors, and many others create unique designs that stand the test of time. For more information or a free project consultation visit www.directcolors.com.

About Designing Spaces

Designing Spaces™ is an award-winning home improvement show that travels the country to remodel, redecorate and redesign the spaces we call home. The entertaining, educational show features innovative decorating ideas, do-it-yourself projects, and step-by-step transformations that inspire women everywhere to tackle home improvement challenges and decorating dilemmas. From mortgage tips to bathroom overhauls, Designing Spaces covers the whole house, soup to nuts.

