LOWE'S ANNOUNCES STORES WILL CLOSE AGAIN ON EASTER SUNDAY TO ALLOW ASSOCIATES TO SPEND HOLIDAY WITH FAMILY

Company recognizes frontline associates' hard work with holiday off for fourth straight year

MOORESVILLE, N.C., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) today announced all stores and contact centers will be closed Easter Sunday, April 9, to show appreciation for its frontline associates' continued dedication to serving customers. This is the fourth consecutive year that Lowe's has closed stores on Easter to provide associates the day off.

To show appreciation for its frontline associates' continued dedication to serving customers, Lowe's stores will be closed again on Easter Sunday, April 9. Lowes.com will be available to serve customers. (PRNewswire)

"I'm extremely proud of the commitment of our 300,000 associates who support our communities while providing excellent customer service not only in spring – but all year-round," said Marvin Ellison, Lowe's chairman and CEO. "In recognition of our teams' continued hard work, we are pleased to provide a well-deserved day off so they can spend Easter with their loved ones."

As always, Lowes.com will be available to serve customers on Easter Sunday.

