Natural Grocers® Launches Sixth Annual Ladybug Love Campaign

Customers are invited to take the Ladybug Love Pledge to protect beneficial insects and create pesticide-free local parks during Earth Month

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of Earth Month, Natural Grocers® is partnering with Beyond Pesticides for its sixth annual Ladybug LoveSM campaign. Natural Grocers, a longtime leader of the organic movement through national advocacy efforts, will be encouraging its communities to pledge to protect beneficial insects and further Beyond Pesticides' critical mission of converting local parks and playing fields to pesticide-free management practices.

Customers can take or renew their pledge online and commit to not using chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and to support 100% organic produce.

Natural Grocers aims to raise $25,000 in April for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides.

LADYBUG LOVE & BEYOND PESTICIDES

Natural Grocers' sixth annual Ladybug Love campaign aims to bring awareness to the precious insects that play a crucial role in the stability of our food supply and regenerative farming. Fundraising efforts will benefit a nonprofit partner, Beyond Pesticides, for its Organic Parks Project to help reduce synthetic pesticide use at local parks in Natural Grocers' communities.

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers stated, "Over the last five years, our customers' commitment towards our Ladybug Love campaign have enabled Beyond Pesticides to convert a dozen parks and playing fields to pesticide-free zones from Arizona to Utah, with more in the works. We know that protecting these tiny, beneficial insects makes a real difference in regenerating our planet. Cleaner air, water and land make for a healthier food supply – a principle Natural Grocers has championed since 1955. We thank our customers in advance for their generosity and enthusiasm towards this cause in 2023."

TAKE THE PLEDGE

Customers can take or renew their pledge online and commit to not using chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and to support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $25,000 in April for the Organic Parks Project with Beyond Pesticides through the following in-store fundraising opportunities:

Natural Grocers will donate $1.00 to Beyond Pesticides for every Ladybug Love pledge signed, whether it's a first-time signer or a renewed pledge, from March 31 – April 30 . [i]

For every Ladybug Zip Pouch sold from April 22 - 24 , Natural Grocers will donate $2 to Beyond Pesticides.

{N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15 , will receive $5 off their purchase on Earth Day, April 22 . [ii]

{N}power members will also receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase April 22 – 24. [iii]

{N}power, Natural Grocers' loyalty program is free to join and offers exclusive discounts, digital coupons, rewards benefits, and other members-only features. Customers can sign up for {N}power at www.naturalgrocers.com/join. [iv]

COUNT THE LADYBUGS SWEEPSTAKES

Throughout the month, customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2022 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card.

To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 29, 2023 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner.[v]

SPECIAL EARTH DAY EDUCATION & DEALS

Throughout the month, the Natural Grocers will be promoting environmentally conscious practices (both in-store and online) related to food, homes, gardens and yards. Natural Grocers' 2023 Earth Day Celebration culminates April 22 – 24, with three days of special Earth Day discounts, freebies and sweepstakes.

Customers can learn more by picking up the April edition (Vol. 69) of the good4u Health Hotline at their local Natural Grocers store or click here to view it online

Click here for a complimentary Ladybug Love press kit.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in McCall, ID, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

ABOUT BEYOND PESTICIDES

A 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization, Beyond Pesticides aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides. Regenerative farming practices that use ladybugs and other beneficial insects instead of harmful synthetic pesticides to control pests, embrace the connectedness of planet Earth's vibrant ecosystem.

[i] Pledge must be made between 4/1/2023 and 4/30/2023 at Naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation. Following the pledge period, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, inc. will make a single matching donation of up to $25,000 in support of the Beyond Pesticides fundraiser.

[ii] Valid for {N}power members only. Pledge must be made between 4/1/2023 - 4/15/2023 at naturalgrocers.com/ladybuglove to qualify for matching donation and {N}power member discount. $5 discount will be applied to the product's regular non-discounted price. Offer will be autoloaded to member's account. Enter phone number at checkout to redeem offer, must be redeemed at checkout on 4/22/2023. Valid for in-store customer purchases only. Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc. will make a single donation of $25,000 in support of the Beyond Pesticides fundraiser.

[iii] Limit one per {N}power customer. Valid 4/22/2023 - 4/24/2023 only while supplies last. No rainchecks. {N}power offers available only to registered members and are subject to program terms and conditions available at www.naturalgrocers.com/npower.

[iv] Message and data rates may apply. See naturalgrocers.com/privacy for our Privacy Policy and naturalgrocers.com/terms for the {N}Power terms of use.

[v] Count the Ladybugs sweepstakes starts on 3/31/2023 and ends on 4/29/2023. No purchase necessary. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Open only to legal residents of states in which Natural Grocers currently has store locations, 18 years or older. Void where prohibited by law. For Official Rules and complete details, visit www.naturalgrocers.com/sweepstakes. Sponsor: Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, Inc.

