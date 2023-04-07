PANews Announces “3rd Edition of PARTY Award” Final Lists and Winners of 2023

SHANGHAI, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Accompanied by central banks in raising interest rates globally, history hits the crossroad of evolving recession and expansion yet again. The tightening of market liquidity has led to several intensive black swan incidents causing a large-scale reshuffle of the market structure that triggered doubt in market confidence, including the crypto industry. However, there are many builders out there who are committed to the innovation and construction of Web3 during the toughest times of the industry.

PANews and PANONY held the third edition of its PANews PARTY Award (PANews'Retrospect of The Year AWARD) with the theme "KEEP BUILDING". This year's awards focused on recognizing and inspiring teams and individuals who have excelled in the industry to continue to build into Web3. The event has been going on for the third consecutive year, attracting active participation of global Web3 entrepreneurs and high-quality projects. Nearly 2 months of data collecting, determination by all-star representatives and global public voting, 67 projects/companies and 10 individuals emerged as the winners of the 12 exclusive awards of PARTY AWARD 2023.

Award Categories:

OUTSTANDING CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR

MOST INNOVATIVE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

BEST DECENTRALIZED FINANCE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

BEST NEW DECENTRALIZED FINANCE APPLICATION OF THE YEAR

TOP CENTRALIZED EXCHANGE OF THE YEAR

TOP NFT PROJECT OF THE YEAR

TOP NFT EXCHANGE OF THE YEAR

BEST BLOCKCHAIN GAME OF THE YEAR

BEST DAO OF THE YEAR

BEST BLOCKCHAIN INFRASTRUCTURE OF THE YEAR

TOP WEB3 INVESTMENT INSTITUTION OF THE YEAR

TOP WEB3 INFLUENCER OF THE YEAR

For this year's PANews PARTY Awards, winners have included top notable projects/companies and individuals from different sectors such as Ethereum, Blur, Azuki, Binance, Bitget, OpenSea, ApeCoinDAO, Cosmos, Polygon, Animoca Brands, BitcoinArchive and more.

The third iteration of the PANews PARTY AWARD focuses on the theme "Keep Building" to put the spotlight on the teams and individuals who have excelled in the industry to bring mass adoption to Web3. We hope more and more Web3 projects keep their passion in developing innovative products and services, build strong communities, implement effective governance structures, be proactive on collaboration and interoperability, and embrace sustainability and social responsibility.

Congratulations to all the winning Web3 projects and companies for 2023. Though we have experienced a brief trough of the long living crypto history, the flourishment and innovation of technology will always bring in lasting confidence and motivation for development, leading us on leaping through every cycle. As we all await the large-scale outbreak of Web3 applications, PANews hopes to leverage the "PARTY AWARD 2023" to inspire more builders to overcome obstacles and bravely move forward. We look forward to seeing everyone next year.

