Sunon Technology Co., Ltd Demonstrated its Vision of Exploring the Future of Smart Manufacturing at the 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou)

GUANGZHOU, China, April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From March 28th to 31st, the Office Environment and Commercial Space Exhibition and Equipment and Materials Exhibition were held at the Canton Fair Complex and Poly World Trade Expo Center during the 51st China International Furniture Fair (Guangzhou). The exhibition aimed to facilitate the global furniture supply chain and empower the high-quality development of the furniture industry with its extraordinary perspectives, broad horizons, and comprehensive channels and resources. Sunon Technology brought its concept of exploring the future-proof spaces to the event via smart lean production, making office spaces more dynamic and agile.

Sunon Booth at the 51st China International Furniture Fair (PRNewswire)

With a focus on constructing the appealing space, Sunon Technology's exhibition area emphasized the integration of Eastern aesthetics and fashionable elements. The products that incorporate ergonomic design, environmental protection, and sustainability featured a signature style that combined trendy culture with classic beauty, allowing visitors to experience an office scene with unique space attractive characteristics while appreciating the aesthetics of life.

Sunon Technology's entire exhibition hall was designed with a simple and concise white color scheme and complemented by the passionate hue of Chinese red. The combination of red and white is conventional and comfortable, with an influential artistic appeal.

At the exhibition, Sunon Technology presented five statement office spaces that integrated technology, aesthetics, fashion, and health: the Smart Drawing, Art, Interconnectivity, Feather Spirit, and Exploration. These spaces offered visitors a new and ultimate experience, allowing them to feel the attraction of indoor elements like art, dynamic movement, interconnectivity, and health.

In the Smart Drawing space, Sunon Technology has designed three scenes to showcase the emerging office mode. The staff area utilizes technology-empowered products to improve office efficiency, while the vibrant negotiation area allows designers to replenish their energy at any time. Consisted of its F series lounge seating, adorned with natural elements, the negotiation area fully utilizes its innate comfort and color sense, providing comfortable support for every user's sitting posture, allowing them to return to a natural environment and unleash their brain power and imagination. Here, there will be a passionate collision of ideas, and sparks of creativity will fly.

It is worth noting that the UP7 lifting desk, as Sunon Technology's independently developed statement product, has been well received by the global market since its launch, and its unique design is favored by consumers. As a brand-new intelligent lifting desk, it embodies the fashion-forward tone in its appearance design and leverages the super IoT technology. More attention-grabbing is the no-base chair - H5, which will be launched in this spring. Its chair back support rod is made entirely of PA plastic, which is molded from fishing nets, ropes, and safety airbags recycled from the sea. The design of the new product follows the "3R" principle of "reduce, reuse, and recycle". H5 is also equipped with AirPro's full-body cooling system and a 360° suspension design that allows the body to only contact with flexible mesh fabric, providing both flexible wrapping sensation and the function of correcting sitting posture.

As the COVID-19 epidemic continues to impact society, an increasing number of people are embracing the new flexible work model of hybrid offices, which combines remote and traditional office methods. Breaking down the barriers of time and space, enabling the flow of information and connecting emotions. Sunon Technology's Verdure-X semi-open screen panel system has achieved a series of flexible combinations through structural upgrades. With connectable and changeable shapes that can make full use of the space layout, the staff area built with Verdure-X offers suitable office spaces for different working scenarios such as independent focus, team collaboration, and creative brainstorming. One desktop screen can accommodate everything, connect multiple modes of work, collide rationality with vitality, and motivate workplace professionals.

Sunon Technology has always advocated for "bringing nature elements into the design og the workspaces," and during this exhibition, it also showcased the magical power of this concept. What is it like to work in a natural environment? The Feather Spirit exhibition area gave the answer. Here, the golden sunset, red chairs, red wings...the Flower Feather wrapped every workplace professional in warmth and enthusiasm, full of agility and vitality.

Under the wave of space intelligence, Sunon Technology seeks to explore the unknown and reign in the future. In the "Exploration" exhibition area, dark colors are combined with wooden soft furnishings to create a simple yet comfortable atmosphere, highlighted by soothing decoration and yacht accents, making the entire office space exude a sense of stability and elegance without losing its vividity and agility. From the details of the soft furnishings, its luxurious appearance actually contains various advanced elements, interpreting low-key, luxurious, and rich connotations to the fullest, which is very in line with the needs of the president's office.

This exhibition is the first large-scale domestic trade fair after the outbreak of COVID-19. Sunon Technology presents its new space concept, actively fusing the trends nowadays and adapting to the shifting innovation of the commercial furniture industry. Whether it is product design or space refurbishment, the healthy and environmentally friendly office brand concept showcased in the Sunon's exhibition area has been recognized and favored by industry practitioners. Looking to the future, Sunon Technology will closely follow the global innovation trend, and through the provision of professional office space solutions and the enhancement of professional service capabilities, it will create more ultimate office experiences in an innovative, flexible, and win-win manner. The future of Sunon Technology is worth looking forward to.

The Feather Spirit Exhibition Space (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Sunon Technology Co., Ltd