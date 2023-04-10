Natural Grocers® Honors Earth Day in 2023

Company's month-long celebration culminates with special Earth Day deals, freebies and sweepstakes April 22-24, 2023

LAKEWOOD, Colo., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Throughout April, Natural Grocers®, the nation's largest family-operated natural and organic retailer, will be honoring Earth Day with discounts and in-store programming to promote environmentally conscious products and sustainable practices. The company's 2023 Earth Day celebration will culminate with three days of special Earth Day deals, freebies and sweepstakes, April 22-24.

Natural Grocers invites customers to its annual Earth Day celebration for freebies, sweepstakes and stellar discounts on products that support a more regenerative future for the planet. (PRNewswire)

EARTH DAY DISCOUNTS, GIVEAWAYS & SWEEPSTAKES

Raquel Isely, Vice President of Marketing for Natural Grocers states, "Though Earth Day is special to our company, we believe in advocating for the Earth year-round. Natural Grocers makes every effort to prioritize the flourishing and health of humans and the environment through our product standards. We are committed to driving higher product standards within the industry, while maintaining Always AffordableSM Pricing for our customers. We hope folks join us for our Earth Day celebration and enjoy stellar discounts on products from every department that support a more regenerative future for the planet."

Customers are invited to enjoy Natural Grocers' Earth Day Celebration culminating April 22 – 24, with three days of special Earth Day discounts, sweepstakes, and giveaways.

April 22 – 24: Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals of up to 49% off Natural Grocers Always Affordable prices on environmentally thoughtful products such as Stasher® Reusable Silicone Bags or Bowls, Wild Planet Foods® Select Wild Sardines, [i] Customers will enjoy special Earth Day Deals ofNatural Grocers Always Affordable prices on environmentally thoughtful products such as Stasher® Reusable Silicone Bags or Bowls, Wild Planet Foods® Select Wild Sardines, Natural Grocers® Brand cleaning products , and much more.

April 22 : One Natural Grocers Brand organic cleaning product will be randomly given out each hour at checkout at all stores. [ii]

April 24 : The first 150 customers at every store will receive a FREE sample size (.65 oz.) of Natural Grocers Brand Organic Popcorn. [iii]

April 22-24 : Customers can enter for a chance to win Natural Grocers gift cards by filling out an entry form in-person at their local store. [iv]

{N}power members will receive a free limited-edition Ladybug Love reusable bag and free sticker with purchase April 22 – 24 . [v]

March 31 – April 29 : Customers are invited to count the ladybugs placed throughout the pages of the April 2023 Natural Grocers good4u® Health Hotline® magazine, for the chance to win a $500 Natural Grocers gift card. To enter the contest, customers simply fill out the form in the magazine and drop it off at any Natural Grocers store by April 29, 2023 . A drawing among all entries with the correct number of ladybugs will determine the winner.[vi]

EARTH DAY EDUCATION

Natural Grocers' Founding Principle of Nutrition Education includes empowering its communities to make informed decisions about their environmental impact. Throughout April, the company will be promoting environmentally conscious practices related to food, homes, gardens and yards in-stores and online.

BEYOND PESTICIDES & LADYBUG LOVE

Through the month of April, Natural Grocers is also celebrating Earth Day with its the sixth annual Ladybug Love fundraiser for Beyond Pesticides. As a 501(c)3 nonprofit advocacy and grassroots organization, Beyond Pesticides aims to protect public health and the environment by leading the transition to a world free of toxic pesticides.

Natural Grocers' goal is to raise $25,000 in April for Beyond Pesticides and their Organic Parks Project. Customers can support this cause by pledging not to use chemicals that harm ladybugs and other beneficial insects at home, in yards, gardens and to support 100% organic produce. Natural Grocers will donate $1 per pledge and $2 for every Ladybug themed zip-pouch bag sold in stores.[vii]

Learn more about the Organic Parks Project by clicking here

Click here to take or review the Ladybug Love pledge.

{N}power® members who make or renew their pledge from April 1 – 15, will also receive $5 off their purchase on Earth Day, April 22 . [viii]

Customers can get more information about Ladybug Love and Natural Grocers' 2023 Earth Day Celebration in the April edition of the good4u Health Hotline (Vol. 69), available in stores or online.

ABOUT NATURAL GROCERS BY VITAMIN COTTAGE

Founded in 1955, Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. (NYSE: NGVC) is an expanding specialty retailer of natural and organic groceries, body care products, and dietary supplements. The products sold by Natural Grocers must meet strict quality guidelines and may not contain artificial colors, flavors, preservatives or sweeteners, or partially hydrogenated or hydrogenated oils. The Company sells only USDA-certified organic produce and exclusively pasture-raised, non-confinement dairy products, and free-range eggs. Natural Grocers' flexible smaller-store format allows it to offer affordable prices in a shopper-friendly, clean, and convenient retail environment. The Company also provides extensive free science-based Nutrition Education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. With the recent addition of its newest store in McCall, ID, the Company has 166 stores in 21 states. Visit www.naturalgrocers.com for more information and store locations.

