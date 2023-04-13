Cambridge Wilkinson Investment Banking Broadens Industry Coverage for Capital Raises and M&A Advisory

NEW YORK, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge Wilkinson ("CW") is pleased to announce the growth in its banking teams bringing CW an increased capability to arrange capital and assist clients in the following areas: Sports and Entertainment, Real Estate Delaware Statutory Trusts ("DSTs") and in private Family Office Services.

With the recent addition of new Senior Bankers and new alliances, CW has added a focus team to raise capital and execute buyout transactions for international sports teams and entertainment related companies. CW has also added the capacity to execute real estate related DSTs for high pedigree sponsors across multiple property types. In addition, CW has continued to bolster its family office offerings, through the CW Family Office Services, with curated direct deal flow that is most suitable for large Single-Family Offices and Multi Family Offices across a variety of industries.

"We are very pleased to add these verticals and industries to our platform which already includes capital raising capabilities across Specialty Finance, Real Estate, Fund Finance and ESG. We are seeing an incredible amount of deal flow both on the equity and private credit side for our investor base this year, with a number of tailwinds working in our favor. We welcome all of our new teammates to the firm and look forward to a very active year," said Rob Bolandian, Co-Founder and Global Head of Investment Banking at Cambridge Wilkinson.

Cambridge Wilkinson is a leading global investment bank with the speed, connections, and the confidence to get transactions done. With a focus on middle market companies, we arrange debt and equity capital raises from $25 million to $5 billion and advise on mergers and acquisitions. In addition, we also provide flexible and scalable leverage facilities and credit facilities for private equity funds and alternative credit funds which range from $25 million to $2 billion. We bring deep experience working with specialty finance institutions, real estate entities, funds as well as businesses spanning a variety of other industries. We offer unique access to a broad network of capital sources including large family offices, credit funds, banks, non-bank credit groups, insurance companies, private equity, sovereigns, and endowments.

All securities assignments are completed through Avalon Securities, Ltd. a FINRA member and SEC registered broker-dealer.

Rob Bolandian, Partner & Global Head of Investment Banking

RBolandian@cambridgewilkinson.com

Howard Chernin, Partner & COO

HChernin@cambridgewilkinson.com

