New Research from TruGreen® Shows Curb Appeal As a Top Priority Across Generations of Homeowners

MEMPHIS, Tenn., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TruGreen , the largest provider of lawn care services in the U.S., has announced the results of a new survey conducted in collaboration with OnePoll to understand homeownership across generations, including priorities when buying a home, problems and surprises faced after receiving the keys, perceptions of the housing market, and more.

"Purchasing a home is a milestone moment, one that brings individuals a sense of pride and joy. Just as the homebuying experience was an investment – in time, money, and love – so too is homeownership," said Johanna Metz, Vice President of Marketing at TruGreen. "While many homeowners make significant initial investments – averaging $3,600 within the first year – to make a house into their own home, there still is ongoing maintenance and upkeep required to continue to love it. As homeowners look to maintain their dream home exterior, TruGreen is an expert resource in achieving a healthy and green outdoor space to enjoy with family and loved ones."

Key findings of the survey include:

New homeowners are surprised by additional investments. Research shows that the average homeowner encountered about four surprises or unexpected costs within the first year of homeownership. Furthermore, 44% of respondents invested more money on their home within the first year of owning it than expected, and on average, spent 2 to 3 years upgrading their home until they were pleased with it.

Despite continued economic headwinds, Americans are starting to feel more optimistic about the housing market. Over the past couple of years, the fluctuating economy has impacted the housing market, but there may be potential positive shifts developing. Approximately 65% of homeowners are optimistic about the housing market, and 54% plan to look for another home within the next year.

Outdoor maintenance is a top priority. People take great pride in their home's appearance. In fact, 75% of homeowners believe it's important for their yard or home's exterior to look impeccable. As such, homeowners prioritize exterior home maintenance, such as patios (42%), functionality like upgrading their driveway (40%) and their yard/lawn (39%). Curb appeal is particularly important among Gen Zers (80%) and millennials (81%), as they predict they'll invest more in lawn care maintenance, tree and shrub care, and outdoor pest control than Gen Xers and boomers in 2023.

Homeowners trust the professionals. Nearly a third of American homeowners would hire a professional for home maintenance, and 62% would call a professional for a home improvement project. Younger generations were even more likely to call a professional for maintenance, with 61% of Gen Zers and 51% of millennials doing so, compared to 39% of Gen Xers and 24% of boomers.

This random double-opt-in survey of 2,000 Americans with a yard/lawn, split evenly by generation (500 Gen Z, 500 millennials, 500 Gen X, and 500 baby boomers) was commissioned by TruGreen between March 7 and March 20, 2023. It was conducted by market research company OnePoll, whose team members are members of the Market Research Society and have corporate membership in the American Association for Public Opinion Research (AAPOR) and the European Society for Opinion and Marketing Research (ESOMAR).

About TruGreen

TruGreen is the nation's leading lawn care provider offering neighborhoods across the country tailored lawn, tree and shrub care along with protection against mosquitoes and other pests. As a company rooted in scientific expertise with a customer-centered approach, TruGreen helps homeowners achieve an outdoor living space that brings them pride. There are approximately 260 TruGreen branches in the United States and Canada, plus 38 franchise locations. Visit TruGreen.com, Facebook.com/TruGreen , or the TruGreen app for more information.

