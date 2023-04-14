Binance Launches First NFT of the Brasileirão Assaí

NFT Season Pass will guarantee football fans who join the platform an enhanced experience in partnership with the CBF

SAO PAULO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance, the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider, and the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), the highest football entity in Brazil, have teamed up to launch the first NFT in the history of the Brasileirão Assaí. The initiative offers fans access to technology that will enhance the match experience and grant unique perks.

Binance logo (PRNewswire)

Starting Friday (April 14th), one day prior to the start of the 2023 tournament, the NFT Season Pass will be claimable free of charge to football fans by following three quick steps:

1. Register at Brasileirão Assaí Website and get a redemption serial code.

2. Access the Binance NFT landing page using the serial code and register on Binance. Existing Binance users will also be able to redeem their NFTs by referring friends to open an account on the exchange.

3. Complete the identity verification (KYC) process, and the NFT will be automatically unlocked.

"During my term as leading manager of CBF, we seek to connect with all forms of interaction with the fans. And it would not be different in this partnership with Binance. Bringing technology, combined with the emotion of football, will give us even more options for approaching and engaging with new audiences and different fan profile," evaluated the president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF), Ednaldo Rodrigues.

"We believe crypto and blockchain are the future of money and the internet, bringing indisputable benefits to people, especially in developing countries," said Guilherme Nazar, Binance's country manager for Brazil. "We are honored to partner with CBF, and we are sure that this historical launch will allow more Brazilians to feel closer to their clubs and learn about crypto, so that they can take advantage of what this technology has to offer."

NFT and crypto benefits

Binance, the world's largest crypto exchange, believes that sports are a territory where crypto can contribute to connect people with their passions and idols in an easier way and offer a new source of income for clubs, athletes and institutions around the world.

Brazil is a very relevant market for Binance, and the exchange focuses on increasing freedom of money by offering new products and services that allow people to utilize crypto in their daily lives. In addition to the NFT Season Pass, Binance also launched the Binance Card in Brazil this year, building the bridge between traditional finance and crypto.

In sports, Binance has established itself as one of the great supporters of Brazilian football. In addition to Brasileirão Assaí, the exchange also sponsors Brasileirão Feminino Neoenergia, Brasileirão Feminino Binance A-2, Brasileirão Feminino Binance A-3 and Santos Futebol Clube.

It also secures a relevant presence worldwide, including a recently announced global partnership with Cristiano Ronaldo, the African Nations Cup (AFCON), the biggest football event on the African continent, European football teams Porto (Portugal), Lazio (Italy) and FC Shakhtar Donetsk, in addition to having a partnership with the Alpine Formula 1 team.

How the NFT will work

The launch brings Brazilian football closer to a trend that is becoming increasingly common among teams from different sports around the world. NFT Season Pass holders will be able to join a Fanverse, an exclusive gamified platform to be launched in May, which brings together actions and benefits in partnership with Brasileirão Assaí.

NFT perks include access to the Fanverse, lower Binance trading fees and discounts on CBF Academy Management and Business courses, available when the Faverse is launched. Holders will be allowed to take part in match predictions, voting polls and other gamified experiences. The best performers will be able to redeem unique prizes, collectibles, tickets, hospitality experiences and more.

What is an NFT?

A non-fungible token (NFT) is a type of asset stored on the blockchain, and represents something unique, collectible and that cannot be copied. Examples of NFT include the image of a painting, a song, virtual land, game skins, to cite only a few.

These tokens have been drawing more attention in recent years being considered a new form of experiencing and owning art. A Deloitte survey shows that transactions with these assets reached US$ 2 billion in 2022 alone.

In sports, they can unlock real-world experiences, such as access to images and behind-the-scenes team conversations, or be a source of income and closer connection with specific players.

Why do I need KYC?

Know Your Customer (KYC) is a mandatory process to check and verify people's identities, in order to prevent money laundering and other illicit financial activities. These checks increase security to users. Brazilians can complete their KYC verification with basic government issued documents and proof of address.

About CBF and Brasileirão Assaí

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) has as its main objective to lead, promote and encourage the sporting practice of football in Brazil. It does this through the management of the Brazilian National football teams and the organization of the structure of Brazilian football in national, professional and grassroots competitions, of both genders.

The CBF organizes national competitions in its annual calendar, covering professional, grassroots and women's football. Considering this, the CBF Competitions Board holds more than 2,500 matches in its season, distributed across the five regions of the country, which means a world record.

About Binance

Binance is the world's leading blockchain and cryptocurrency infrastructure provider with a financial product suite that includes the largest digital asset exchange by volume. Trusted by millions of people around the world, the Binance platform is dedicated to increasing users' financial freedom and has an unrivaled portfolio of cryptocurrency products and offerings, including finance, education, data and research, social welfare, investment and incubator, decentralization and infrastructure solutions, among others. For more information, visit https://www.binance.com.

