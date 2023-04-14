Curaleaf Continues Retail and Brand Expansions in Florida

The Company is opening its 59th and 60th Florida Dispensaries this Month

and Will Expand its Grassroots Brand to the Sunshine State

NEW YORK, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf" or the "Company"), a leading international provider of consumer cannabis products, today announced the opening of Curaleaf Boca Raton Glades, the company's 59th dispensary in Florida and 151st dispensary nationwide. Located at 7875 Glades Rd, Boca Raton, FL 33434, Curaleaf Boca Raton Glades is the first of two new locations to open in the Sunshine State this month. The company will open its 60th Florida dispensary, Curaleaf West Palm Beach, 300 Clematis St, West Palm Beach, FL 33401, by the end of the month pending regulatory approvals.

Curaleaf continues to prioritize the Florida market through the expansion of its retail footprint and the continued innovation of its assortment of products and brands. As part of these efforts, the Company also announces it will be expanding Grassroots , a premium brand of cannabis flower and pre-rolls, into the state on April 21st.

Florida becomes the ninth market to offer Grassroots' carefully cultivated products. Bringing creativity to cultivation, Grassroots is a Chicago-born premium brand that celebrates cannabis and community in their most honest forms. For consumers at any point of their cannabis journeys, Grassroots offers carefully cultivated pre-rolls featuring the highest quality flower. The cannabis brand also supplies flower in 3.5g, 3.5g minis and a pre-roll 5-pack in 0.4g offerings for controlled dosing. The brand is the most recent addition to Curaleaf's expansive collection of cannabis products which include BlueKudu Chocolate, Select Squeeze, Select X-Bites, Select Live Rosin, the breakthrough vape hardware, Cliq by Select and JAMS , a line of cannabis-infused treats in a wide range of dosage options that can take effect in as few as 15 minutes.

"I'm proud of how we are continuing to evolve the Curaleaf patient experience in Florida through new, conveniently located dispensaries and our growing assortment of high-quality products and brands like Grassroots," said Matt Darin, CEO of Curaleaf. "Our patients are the heart of our program and to thank them for their loyalty we have made it easier than ever to earn rewards and savings on their purchases through our revamped loyalty program."

Patients at all Curaleaf locations in Florida have access to the industry leading Curaleaf Rewards program. The free program provides patients with the opportunity to earn loyalty points that can be redeemed for savings on future purchases made at any Curaleaf-operated dispensary nationwide. Interested patients can join the program by providing their first name, last name, and email address to the dispensary associate when completing a purchase.

For more information on Curaleaf locations and hours of operation in Florida please visit https://curaleaf.com/locations#florida .

About Curaleaf Holdings

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) ("Curaleaf") is a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis with a mission to enhance lives by cultivating, sharing and celebrating the power of the plant. As a high-growth cannabis company known for quality, expertise and reliability, the Company and its brands, including Curaleaf, Select, and Grassroots provide industry-leading service, product selection and accessibility across the medical and adult-use markets. In the United States, Curaleaf currently operates in 19 states with 151 dispensaries and employs nearly 5,500 team members. Curaleaf International is the largest vertically integrated cannabis company in Europe with a unique supply and distribution network throughout the European market, bringing together pioneering science and research with cutting-edge cultivation, extraction and production. Curaleaf is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol CURA and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol CURLF. For more information, please visit https://ir.curaleaf.com .

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This media advisory contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward–looking statements or information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or, "proposed", "is expected", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases, or by the use of words or phrases which state that certain actions, events or results may, could, would, or might occur or be achieved. More particularly and without limitation, this news release contains forward-looking statements and information concerning the expansion of Grassroots and the opening of Curaleaf Boca Raton Glades and Curaleaf West Palm Beach Clematis. Such forward-looking statements and information reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the company with respect to the matter described in this new release. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, which are based on current expectations as of the date of this release and subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's latest annual information form filed March 9, 2022, which is available under the Company's SEDAR profile at http://www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future. Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. We caution investors not to place considerable reliance on the forward looking statements contained in this press release. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved or disapproved the content of this news release.

INVESTOR CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Camilo Lyon, Chief Investment Officer

IR@curaleaf.com

MEDIA CONTACT

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc.

Tracy Brady, SVP of Global Corporate Communications

media@curaleaf.com

