Lincoln Residential Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

DALLAS, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lincoln Residential, one of the largest multifamily operators in the United States, is pleased to announce the appointment of Camilla Harris as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Ms. Harris most recently served as Chief Accounting Officer at Digital Realty where she led a team of approximately 200 professionals across North America, Europe and Asia and brings more than two decades of extensive finance experience across a broad range of industries. She holds master's degrees in both accounting and business administration from The University of Texas at Dallas and is a licensed Certified Public Accountant.

"The leadership team and I are thrilled to welcome Camilla to Lincoln Residential," said Duncan Osborne, Chief Executive Officer. "Camila brings great perspective, energy and leadership, and I have no doubt she will make important contributions to the continued success of our company as we grow our property management business, support our clients and expand our development and investment programs."

Previously part of Lincoln Property Company, Lincoln Residential is no longer affiliated with Lincoln Property Company's commercial division and now operates as a separate, independent company.

About Lincoln Residential

Founded in 1965, Lincoln Residential is one of the most respected real estate firms in the United States, with over 50 years of expertise. Focused on multifamily investment, development, acquisition and property management, Lincoln Residential is the second largest multifamily operator in the country. The company proudly employs over 4,500 team members and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

Cadillac Fairview, the global real estate arm of Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan, is the majority owner of Lincoln Residential. To learn more, visit lincolnapts.com .

