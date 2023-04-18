NEW RESEARCH FROM THE SHEBA® BRAND CONFIRMS CAT PARENTS CAN'T RESIST A KITTEN

Now Pet Parents Can Give Cats of All Ages What They Want With New Kitten Food

FRANKLIN, Tenn., April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cat lovers will do anything for a kitten. Their charm and adorable mannerisms are hard to resist, and their presence and affection provide benefits for pet parents too. According to a recent survey1 by the SHEBA brand, nearly 80% of Gen Z pet parents have an improved sense of well-being and fulfillment when owning a kitten. When a kitten turns on its allure, there is no turning back – so much so that one in four cat owners are allergic to cats and still can't resist, according to the same survey1.

Because we know cat parents will do anything for their kitten, the SHEBA brand has expanded its portfolio with SHEBA® PERFECT PORTIONS™ Wet Kitten Food, now giving cats of all ages what they want. Available in 2.64-ounce trays, the new SHEBA Kitten comes in two flavors – Savory Chicken and Delicate Salmon – and can be found nationwide in-store and online at major retailers such as Amazon, Chewy, Walmart, PetSmart, and more.

"We know the power that cats hold over their people," said Jean-Paul Jansen, Vice President Marketing, Mars Petcare. "The SHEBA brand puts cats at the heart of everything we do. With the expansion into this new kitten product line, we're continuing to create premium offerings to build a lifelong bond between cats and their owners from the start."

SHEBA Kitten offers a line of entrees crafted with real, quality chicken or fish in a soft, easy to chew loaf texture. Pet parents will find a sense of relief knowing they are providing delicious and healthy mealtimes with their kitten by serving 100% complete and balanced nutrition through this new product line. It supports a healthy immune system, strong bones and growing muscles, promotes healthy brain development with DHA, and is enriched with vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients for growing felines.

YOU'LL DO ANYTHING FOR A KITTEN

To celebrate the brands' expansion into the kitten life stage, the SHEBA brand is launching a new integrated marketing campaign rooted in the insight1 that one in four cat owners are allergic to cats and still can't resist. The ad creative spotlights what we all know – that cat parents will do anything for their kittens.

For more information on SHEBA PERFECT PORTIONS Wet Kitten Food and the brand's full portfolio of products, visit Sheba.com, or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, Twitter or TikTok.

About the SHEBA® Brand

The SHEBA® brand knows that cat owners love cats for their independent spirits, personalities, and discerning palates. That's why the SHEBA brand puts cats at the heart of everything it does, creating premium recipes with irresistible real meat, fish or poultry, no artificial flavors, and designed to entice cats' unique tastes and desires. The SHEBA brand appreciates the relationship between cats and their owners and uses that understanding to celebrate and fuel their unique bond. Look for SHEBA premium cat and kitten food and cat treats at retailers nationwide. For more information, visit www.sheba.com.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the Waltham Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech. We're also active in innovation and technology for pets, with WISDOM PANEL™ genetic health screening and DNA testing for dogs, the WHISTLE™ GPS dog tracker, and LEAP VENTURE STUDIO accelerator and COMPANION FUND programs that drive innovation and disruption in the pet care industry. As a family business and guided by our principles, we are privileged with the flexibility to fight for what we believe in – and we choose to fight for our Purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS.

1This research was conducted by KRC Research from January 26 – February 1, 2023 via an online survey of a representative sample of 1,001 U.S. adult cat owners ages 18 or older.

