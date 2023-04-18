Oracle and Zoom Join Forces to Expand Access to Virtual Care

Video visits give patients the power to seamlessly connect with providers with the click of a button while streamlining updates to their electronic health records

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oracle and Zoom Video Communications, Inc. are expanding their collaboration to deliver faster, easier, and more effective telehealth services. By connecting telehealth capabilities with Oracle Cerner Millennium, Oracle and Zoom can enable providers around the world to join patient appointments more quickly and easily with the relevant patient electronic health record (EHR) at their fingertips. The connected solution provides a connected, familiar workflow for clinicians and tools to record updates from visits back into the patient's EHR, saving valuable time that can be invested back into patient care. Zoom already enables millions of simultaneous meeting participants on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure with its performance, scalability, reliability, and cloud security.

"Globally, the need for secure, convenient, and on demand telehealth services is only growing," said Stephanie Trunzo, senior vice president and general manager, Oracle Health. "Integrating Zoom with Oracle Cerner Millennium is an important step in advancing telehealth options and giving patients increased options for care. This unified system enables caregivers to better engage and serve patients even when they are remote, helping reduce practitioner's administrative burden and increasing access to care."

Zoom's comprehensive telehealth services, ubiquitous global reach, and quality-of-service make it possible for care networks to connect with patients who reside nearly anywhere. Together with Oracle, this can make it possible for healthcare providers to offer quality care via telehealth to a broader range of patients. This includes people typically hamstrung by obstacles ranging from poor health, to residing in a rural location, to a lack of transportation who can be difficult to reach with traditional in-person care. Building on Oracle's deep history in life sciences, this collaboration can also open new opportunities to make telehealth available in other health settings, such as decentralized clinical trials – making participation in potentially lifesaving treatment, research, and development accessible to more people. To help protect patient data and safety, Zoom and OCI support compliance with HIPAA, PIPEDA/PHIPA, GDPR, Mars-E, and other programs.

"As people have adopted virtual meetings in workplaces and in their personal lives, they are increasingly seeking that same convenience, simplicity, and choice in healthcare. Telemedicine consultations and virtual visits provide options and access at the times and places that would be best for them," said Heidi West, head of healthcare, Zoom. "Integrating Zoom with Oracle Cerner Millennium is the next step in expanding the use of this important healthcare tool to help make it easier for doctors to incorporate telemedicine into their practice to enhance the patient experience while reducing administrative overhead."

