SmartRecruiters Welcomes Michael DeSimone as CEO

SAN FRANCISCO, April 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SmartRecruiters, Next-Generation Technology for Hiring Without Boundaries™, announced today that Michael DeSimone has been appointed as the company's new CEO.

DeSimone brings over 20 years of experience driving revenue growth, expanding product portfolios, and building high-performing teams. As the CEO of ShopKeep, a cloud-based point-of-sale system provider, DeSimone successfully led the company through a significant growth phase and ultimately orchestrated its acquisition by Lightspeed POS, where he served as Chief Business Officer for the past two years.

Before ShopKeep, DeSimone served as CEO of Borderfree, an e-commerce platform provider for leading retailers. He led the company's growth from a startup to a publicly traded company that was ultimately acquired by Pitney Bowes in 2015.

"I'm thrilled to be joining SmartRecruiters and to have the opportunity to work with a team that has already accomplished so much," said DeSimone. "As the world of work continues to evolve, talent acquisition has become an increasingly critical function for businesses of all sizes. SmartRecruiters is uniquely positioned to help companies hire the best talent and I look forward to working with the team to build on its success and continue to drive growth."

"We are delighted to have Michael join SmartRecruiters as CEO," said Jerome Ternynck , SmartRecruiters' Founder and Chairman of the Board. "Michael has an impressive track record of driving growth and building successful teams, and we believe he is the right person to lead SmartRecruiters into its next phase of growth."

SmartRecruiters is one of the fastest-growing talent acquisition platforms in the world, used by more than 4,000 customers across 120 countries. Its suite of solutions helps companies hire the best talent quickly and efficiently, from sourcing and recruiting to onboarding and beyond. With DeSimone's leadership, SmartRecruiters is poised to continue its rapid expansion and become the go-to platform for talent acquisition in the global marketplace.

About SmartRecruiters

SmartRecruiters enables Hiring Without Boundaries™ by freeing talent acquisition teams from the shackles of legacy applicant tracking software. SmartRecruiters' next-generation platform serves as the hiring operating system for 4,000 customers like Bosch, LinkedIn, Skechers, and Visa. Companies with business-critical hiring needs turn to SmartRecruiters for best-of-breed functionality, world-class support, and a robust ecosystem of third-party applications and service providers.

