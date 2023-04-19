K&N Announces New World-Class Manufacturing and Distribution Center in Grand Prairie, Texas

State-of-the-art 500,000 square foot manufacturing and distribution center allows industry leader to expand production capabilities and accelerate product distribution

RIVERSIDE, Calif., April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- K&N Engineering, a leading manufacturer of high-performance automotive filtration products, announced the opening of a new manufacturing facility and warehouse in Grand Prairie, Texas. The new facility now serves as the company's primary manufacturing and distribution center for the company's global consumer demand.

K&N Engineering unveils new state-of-the-art, 500,000 square foot production and distribution facility in Grand Prairie, Texas. (PRNewswire)

K&N's new Grand Prairie facility is fully operational, and is world class in technology and in team

The state-of-the-art facility covers over 500,000 square feet and is equipped with the latest technology in manufacturing and distribution equipment, and currently manufactures over 5,000 part numbers within the K&N catalog, including premium engine air filters and air intake systems. The new plant will also be equipped for manufacturing the company's growing demand for HVAC home air filters and industrial filters for data centers. Additionally, the expansive warehouse has a capacity of over 15,000 pallet locations and will allow K&N to better serve customers with faster and more efficient delivery times.

"We are thrilled to announce that our Grand Prairie facility is fully operational, this facility is World Class in Technology and in Team" said Humberto Mare, Vice President of Manufacturing for K&N Engineering. "This facility will enable us to increase our production capacity and meet the growing demand for our products. Additionally, we are proud to create over 300 jobs in the area and support the local economy."

K&N Engineering is excited to become an integral part of the Grand Prairie business community and looks forward to working with local organizations and community leaders to support the area's growth and development.

"At K&N, we're proud to be an American-made company, and our commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and innovation is reflected in every product that comes out of our new Grand Prairie facility," said CEO Randy Bays.

K&N Engineering has been in business for over 50 years and has established itself as a leader in the automotive aftermarket industry. The company's products are used by racing teams, performance enthusiasts, and everyday drivers who want to improve their vehicle's performance and filtration efficiency.

ABOUT K&N ENGINEERING

Since 1969, K&N® has been an industry-leader in filtration technology—offering products including air filters, intake systems, and more to increase performance, protection, and longevity in thousands of vehicle applications for automotive enthusiasts worldwide. A long and storied racing heritage continues to contribute to the development of products for all types of vehicles and engines. For more information about K&N, visit www.knfilters.com.

K&N Engineering - the world leader in washable air filtration since 1969 Logo (PRNewswire)

