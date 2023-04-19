UNION SQUARE & CO. TO PUBLISH MEMOIR BY MELISSA DEROSA, TOP AIDE TO FORMER NEW YORK GOVERNOR ANDREW CUOMO

NEW YORK, April 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Square & Co. has announced the publication of Melissa DeRosa's memoir, What's Left Unsaid: My Life at the Center of Power, Politics, and Crisis, scheduled for release on October 24, 2023.

DeRosa provides readers with a candid and unfiltered view of what it took to succeed in the cutthroat world of politics.

In 2017, DeRosa, one of the most powerful women in New York State government history, shattered a glass ceiling when she was appointed the first female to ever serve as secretary to the governor—the highest unelected position in state government. In What's Left Unsaid, DeRosa details her journey as a young, ambitious woman rising to the highest levels of politics, what it took and the price she paid.

DeRosa gives readers a front-row seat to the epicenter of the deadliest pandemic in US history and brings readers into room after room where decisions are made, hardball politics unfold and crises play out. She recounts her dealings with a litany of boldfaced Beltway and New York names, from Donald Trump, Jared Kushner and Joe Biden to Bill de Blasio, Letitia James, and others. She delves headfirst into the political weaponization of COVID, and the behind-the-scenes story of the #MeToo tsunami that rocked the nation and took down Governor Andrew Cuomo.

DeRosa writes with unflinching honesty and raw vulnerability about the numerous personal and professional challenges she faced while navigating unprecedented political landmines. From dealing with infertility and a failing marriage to receiving death threats and confronting harassment and misogyny, DeRosa provides readers with a candid and unfiltered view of the mistakes she made and what it took for her to succeed in the cutthroat world of politics.

"All too often, women are defined by the men around them. For all of my life I've been known as the 'daughter of,' 'wife of' 'top aide to.' Writing this book allowed me the opportunity to slow down and reflect on my own journey while giving readers unprecedented behind-the-scenes access to one of the most consequential periods in our nation's history," says DeRosa.

"What's Left Unsaid is an inspiring story of resilience in the face of adversity," says Union Square & Co. editor-at-large Claire Wachtel. "After years of being covered by other people, Melissa rises to the occasion to share her unparalleled perspective on the politics that shape the world we live in and the challenges women face every day."

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Melissa DeRosa served as secretary to New York governor Andrew Cuomo, the first woman to ever serve in the top role. She chaired the New York State Council on Women and Girls and served on then-President-elect Biden's transition committee, advising on the incoming administration's COVID response. Prior to being appointed Cuomo's secretary, DeRosa served as his communications director and chief of staff. Before joining the governor's office, she served as deputy chief of staff to the New York Attorney General and as New York State director of Organizing for America (OFA), President Obama's political action organization.

ABOUT UNION SQUARE & CO.

Union Square & Co. is a talent-driven publisher whose mission is to promote excellence in contemporary publishing and to honor the vision of our creators by providing best-in-class production, editorial and design choices. Headquartered in New York City, Union Square & Co., LLC, is a subsidiary of Sterling Publishing Co., Inc., and includes the adult imprints Union Square & Co., Puzzlewright Press and Sterling Ethos; the children's imprints Union Square Kids and Boxer Books; and the gift and stationery publisher Knock Knock. For more information, visit unionsquareandco.com.

