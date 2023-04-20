Broken Shed Vodka Honored with Beverage Dynamics' 2023 Rising Star Award

CHICAGO, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Broken Shed Vodka , New Zealand's award-winning, premium vodka and the fastest growing vodka brand in the U.S. for two consecutive years, has officially been named a "2023 Rising Star" in the Growth Brand category of this year's Beverage Dynamics Awards. Beverage Dynamics is the largest and most respected national magazine dedicated to the needs of the off-premise beverage alcohol retailer.

"We are thrilled to be recognized with the 2023 Rising Star Award by Beverage Dynamics," said Jean-Marie Heins, chief marketing officer of Broken Shed Vodka. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create a high-quality product and build a strong brand that resonates with consumers. This award is a clear indicator of how many people are craving sustainable ingredients and naturally delicious flavors for their cocktails, as well as a testament to our commitment to excellence."

"Beverage Dynamics is proud to recognize Broken Shed Vodka as a 2023 Rising Star Award recipient," said Kyle Swartz, editor of Beverage Dynamics. "The brand's commitment to quality, innovation and sustainability has propelled it to the forefront of the spirits industry, and we look forward to seeing what the future holds for Broken Shed Vodka."

To be eligible to win the Rising Star Award, the spirit brand must be less than five years old and have exhibited growth in each year of the brand's lifetime, reaching at least 20,000 9-liter cases in 2022. All awards are based on sales the prior calendar year.

Broken Shed Vodka experienced tremendous growth over the past two years, expanding distribution to 29 U.S. markets and earning numerous accolades and awards for both its quality and taste. With the planned addition of distribution to New York and South Carolina markets later this year, Broken Shed will be available in the top five vodka markets in the U.S. by the end of the year. Broken Shed Vodka's success in the U.S. last year is thanks in a large part to its hard-working sales and distribution team, as well as on-premise and off-premise displays, seasonal promotions, social media and our integrated advertising campaign.

About BROKEN SHED VODKA

Broken Shed Vodka © 2023 is based in Wanaka, New Zealand. Distilled, crafted and bottled in New Zealand ever since its inception in 2009, its vodka draws upon the country's pristine natural aquifers and spring waters, made without any hint of gluten, additives, sugars or GMOs. Since entering the U.S. market in June 2012, Broken Shed Vodka has won a legion of loyal fans, and an impressive collection of awards. Broken Shed Vodka started in a 'broken' down old shed on Lake Wanaka where the formula was originally crafted and produced.

Broken Shed Vodka, 40% ABV, Distilled from Whey, imported to the USA by Broken Shed Imports, Manhasset, NY. Broken Shed Vodka is produced by Broken Shed Limited, Wanaka, New Zealand. Broken Shed Limited is a private limited company based in Wanaka, New Zealand and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Yes Whey LLC. Yes Whey LLC is a Limited Liability Company based in Glenview, Illinois. Drink Responsibly.

