Elections Held for Practising Law Institute Board of Trustees at Annual Meeting

NEW YORK, April 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At the Annual Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Practising Law Institute (PLI), held on April 19, 2023, the following individuals were elected:

PLI Logo (PRNewsfoto/Practising Law Institute) (PRNewswire)

Adrian E. Dollard, Katerincon Partners and Qatalyst Partners (Ret.), was elected as Chair of the Practising Law Institute Board, and Lynn K. Neuner, Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP, was elected as Vice Chair of the Board.

The following Trustees were newly elected for three-year terms: Hon. Diane Gujarati, United States District Court, Eastern District of New York; Larry Krantz, Krantz & Berman LLP; and Jai Massari, Lightspark.

They join the following Trustees who were reelected for three-year terms: Ellen M. Cosgrove, Independent Law School Consultant; Jonathan I. Forrest, Deloitte Tax LLP; Mei Lin Kwan-Gett, Citigroup; Carmen J. Lawrence, King & Spalding LLP; Tiffany Moller, Pallas Global Group, LLC; and Tammy L. Roy, Cahill Gordon & Reindel LLP.

The following PLI staff members were reelected: Sharon L. Crane, President; Alan G. Cohen, Treasurer and Chief Business Officer; Craig A. Miller, Senior Vice President; Kara L. O'Brien, Senior Vice President; Joan D. Sternberg, Senior Vice President; Christopher Rousseau, Chief Information Officer; Emilia Sima, Chief Financial Officer; David M. Smith, Chief Marketing Officer; and Samantha Goldsberry, Secretary.

John W. White, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP, was elected Trustee Emeritus and retired from the Board. Hon. Marc Marmaro (Ret.), Signature Resolution, and Pierre M. Gentin, McKinsey & Company, also left the Board. The Trustees thanked them for their service and contributions to the Board, PLI, and the legal community.

ABOUT PLI

Founded in 1933, Practising Law Institute (PLI) is a nonprofit learning organization dedicated to keeping attorneys and other professionals at the forefront of knowledge and expertise. PLI provides accredited, continuing legal and professional education programs delivered by more than 4,000 volunteer faculty, including top experts across practice areas. Additionally, PLI publishes a comprehensive library of treatises, course handbooks, answer books, and journals, also available through the PLI PLUS online platform and app. The essence of PLI's mission is a commitment to the pro bono community. Based in New York, PLI also has an office and Conference Center in San Francisco. Visit www.pli.edu to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Practising Law Institute