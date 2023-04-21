Lemon Perfect Announces Plastic Neutral Certification, Furthering Its Commitment to Sustainability

For every bottle of Lemon Perfect sold, the brand will fund the removal of the one-bottle equivalent of plastic waste from the environment

ATLANTA, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Because every day should be Earth Day, Lemon Perfect , the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category*, has officially announced that it is certified Plastic Neutral in partnership with rePurpose Global , the world's leading plastic action platform. This collaboration will fund the recovery of nature- and ocean-bound plastic waste while contributing to systemic change through the financing of infrastructure and plastic waste supply chain development, as well as positive socioeconomic change and improved working conditions for waste workers.

Through its partnership with rePurpose Global, Lemon Perfect advances its commitment to people and the planet by focusing on the removal of multi-layered plastic (MLP), which typically goes uncollected because the material has no commercial value and lacks collection infrastructure.

In 2023 alone, Lemon Perfect has committed to removing 3.5 million pounds of plastic waste as just one part of the company's investment in building a circular supply chain.

The initiative marks the next step in Lemon Perfect's ongoing sustainability efforts. In addition to its Plastic Neutral certification, Lemon Perfect is carbon-neutral and utilizes 100% recyclable polyethylene terephthalate (rPET) sourced from previously recycled plastic bottles in its packaging.

"Being a leader in sustainability is core to Lemon Perfect's mission," said Lemon Perfect Founder and CEO Yanni Hufnagel. "As we reduce our plastic footprint to net zero in partnership with rePurpose Global, continue to maintain our carbon neutrality, and pledge that all of our bottles will be made from 100% recycled plastic by 2026, we are committed to producing a bottled water that is better for the planet."

Lemon Perfect's partnership with rePurpose Global will aid in the removal and recovery of plastic waste from regions across India, including the districts of Udupi, Hyderabad, and Aurangabad. The partnership will support the collection and ethical processing of low-value packaging that would otherwise be dumped in overflowing and hazardous landfills or water sources.

"Our partnership with Lemon Perfect represents a shared commitment to creating a better future for our planet. We are inspired by their dedication to sustainability and their drive and commitment to plastic action. Together, we hope to set an example for other businesses and drive positive change in our industry," Svanika Balasubramanian, rePurpose Global CEO and Co-Founder, shared in a statement.

Learn more about Lemon Perfect's partnership with rePurpose Global here .

About Lemon Perfect:

Lemon Perfect is a delicious and refreshing flavored lemon water with zero sugar and no artificial flavors or sweeteners. Powered by half a squeezed organic lemon in every bottle, Lemon Perfect contains only 5 calories, is high in immune-boosting vitamin C, and is proudly Certified Plastic Neutral.

Lemon Perfect is the fastest-growing brand in the enhanced water category* and is widely considered to be one of the most scalable, exciting, and innovative emerging beverages in the marketplace. The company's mission is to sustainably reimagine bottled water by promoting healthy, great-tasting hydration—anytime, anywhere, and for everyone. Lemon Perfect is available at retailers nationwide and on Amazon and lemonperfect.com . The Lemon Perfect company is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

About rePurpose Global:

rePurpose Global is the world's leading Plastic Action Platform, dedicated to bringing together brands, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis.

Through its ecosystem of solutions across the entire circular economy value chain, rePurpose has helped more than 300 purposeful brands and organizations tangibly reduce their plastic footprints, while driving collaboration and action at a global scale.

Since inception, rePurpose has partnered with thousands of local waste workers and micro-entrepreneurs and empowered them to deliver critically lacking waste management services to marginalized communities worldwide. In doing so, the organization has successfully enabled the recovery of over 13.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment in India, Indonesia, United States, Colombia, Ghana, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic to date.

*Source: Nielsen Total FMCG + Convenience L52 period ending 2/25/2023

