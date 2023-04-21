Texas Children's Hospital Awarded Fifth Consecutive Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence

Only 9% of All U.S. Hospitals are Recognized with the Elite National Credential with the Nation's Largest Children's Hospital now among the less than 1% of US Hospitals to have Sustained the Designation for this Duration

HOUSTON, April 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Texas Children's Hospital is proud to recognize its talented nursing team and world-renowned physicians who consistently deliver an extraordinary quality of patient care to receive Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence for the fifth consecutive year. The honor awarded by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) acknowledges the steadfast commitment to nursing excellence and innovation of select healthcare organizations and their personnel.

2023 Magnet Designation Celebration; Photo Courtesy of Texas Children's Hospital (PRNewswire)

"I am immensely grateful for our incredible nursing staff, our superb nursing leaders, our world-renowned physicians and every team member who impacts patient care across the organization," said Texas Children's President & CEO Mark A. Wallace. "Achieving Magnet® designation for 20 years is exceptional and a testament to our structure and the strength of our nursing leadership team. Our ability to consistently improve the care and treatment we provide to our patients is the ultimate reason our One Amazing Team is truly beyond compare."

Texas Children's Hospital, the largest children's hospital in the United States, the top ranked children's hospital in Texas and one of the top ranked children's hospitals in nation, was first presented with Magnet® Designation for Nursing Excellence in 2003. With this 5th consecutive year of having received this elite credential, Texas Children's Hospital is now among the less than 1% of US hospitals to have sustained the designation for this duration. Awarded every four years, the designation reflects Texas Children's ongoing commitment to providing quality patient care and advancing nursing practice.

"There are no words to describe how truly thankful I am to everyone who engaged in our virtual site visit and showcased our ongoing commitment to advancing nursing excellence," said System Chief Nurse Executive Jackie Ward. "The enthusiasm and warmth of our team made the appraisers feel like they were physically present with us, and enabled them to appreciate our unique Texas Children's culture. Being recognized for 20 years by ANCC for nursing excellence is a huge accomplishment we can all be proud of and I'm honored to lead and work alongside this inspiring team every day!"

To achieve Magnet® status, healthcare organizations must submit an application and complete a thorough review process that requires system-wide engagement from nursing, physicians and multidisciplinary teams. When applying for designation, the ANCC requires organizations to provide documentation and supporting evidence that aligns with Magnet® standards and demonstrates improvement and sustainability in quality nursing care and outcomes.

ABOUT TEXAS CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL

Texas Children's Hospital, a not-for-profit health care organization, is committed to creating a healthier future for children and women throughout the global community by leading in patient care, education and research. Consistently ranked as the best children's hospital in Texas, and among the top in the nation, Texas Children's has garnered widespread recognition for its expertise and breakthroughs in pediatric and women's health. The hospital includes the Jan and Dan Duncan Neurological Research Institute; the Feigin Tower for pediatric research; Texas Children's Pavilion for Women, a comprehensive obstetrics/gynecology facility focusing on high-risk births; Texas Children's Hospital West Campus, a community hospital in suburban West Houston; and Texas Children's Hospital The Woodlands, the first hospital devoted to children's care for communities north of Houston. The organization also created Texas Children's HealthPlan, the nation's first HMO for children; has the largest pediatric primary care network in the country, Texas Children's Pediatrics; Texas Children's Urgent Care clinics that specialize in after-hours care tailored specifically for children; and a global health program that's channeling care to children and women all over the world. Texas Children's Global Health program leads efforts that advance health care equity through innovative collaboration in care, education and research for underserved populations globally. Texas Children's Hospital is affiliated with Baylor College of Medicine. For more information, go towww.texaschildrens.org. Get the latest news by visiting the online newsroom and Twitter at twitter.com/texaschildrens.

(PRNewsfoto/Texas Children's Hospital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Texas Children's Hospital