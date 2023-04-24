Genkinno Launches P1 and P1SE: Revolutionary Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaners That Clean Every Corner of the Pool Floor

SEATTLE, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genkinno, a provider of innovative robotic solutions, is proud to announce the launch of its latest products: the P1 and P1SE, two cutting-edge robotic pool cleaners. These devices are set to revolutionize the pool cleaning industry with their powerful suction, intelligent path planning, cordless design, and manual control capabilities, ensuring a complete pool cleaning.

Genkinno P1 Cordless Robotic Pool Cleaner (PRNewswire)

The P1 and P1SE robotic pool cleaners use advanced technology to clean pool floors thoroughly and efficiently. Using an intelligent algorithm along with an internal compass, IMU and speed sensor, Genkinno maps underwater spaces and cleans according to the smartest and most efficient route, ensuring that no area is left untouched. Through this system, the P1 and P1SE clean every inch of the pool, without missing any corners.

Equipped with powerful suction capabilities, Genkinno removes even the toughest dirt and debris from pool surface. This is done through utilizing a new brushless-motor approach along with an integrated and customized propeller. As a result of this innovative design, the P1 and P1SE require just one-third of the power that similar products use, all while achieving the same suction power and efficiency. With its patented AdaptiveSuc™ Technology, Genkinno's speed sensor can detect larger debris and trigger the "suction booster" function to increase the suction power and ensure effective cleaning.

One of the most significant advantages of the Genkinno pool cleaners is their cordless design, providing the freedom to clean any pool without an attached power supply. These devices do not need to be plugged in to clean. Just charge the pool cleaner and throw it into the pool. Once it's finished, it will automatically park at the edge of the pool. The devices are also environmentally friendly, using less water and energy than traditional pool cleaning methods, making it a more sustainable option for pool owners who want to reduce their carbon footprint.

Both Genkinno P1 and P1SE come with an auto mode function to clean pools up to 2500 sq. ft. Additionally, the Genkinno P1 pool cleaner comes equipped with a remote control for manual mode, allowing pool owners to clean specific areas of the pool that require more attention.

"The P1 and P1SE are the result of years of research and development by our engineering team. We're proud to bring these revolutionary robotic pool cleaners to market. They are reliable, efficient, and built to last. We're confident that pool owners will appreciate the convenience and performance that these products provide, " said Albert Huang, founder of Genkinno. "At Genkinno, we're committed to making cleaning smarter and easier, and we'll continue developing new products to meet that goal."

The P1 is priced at $579.99, while the P1SE is priced at $499.99. Both models are available for purchase on Amazon now and come with a two-year warranty and customer support.

For more information, visit Genkinno's website at: genkinno.com, or Amazon store at:

P1: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BVQF34FQ

P1SE: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0BYSPWCZT

About Genkinno

Genkinno is at the forefront of the robotics revolution. With a team of engineers that formerly worked at DJI, the company is committed to developing cutting-edge robotic cleaning products that make life easier and more efficient. The P1 and P1SE robotic pool cleaners are the latest addition to its portfolio of innovative products.

For additional information, please contact: pr@genkinno.com

