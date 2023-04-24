Home Construction Collective Unveils Fractionalized Equity Investing in New Home Construction to Tackle Housing supply Paradox

Market-first investment platform designed to attract new capital to the asset class

ORLANDO, Fla. and MIAMI, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Construction Collective ("Collective"), an innovative investment platform aimed at addressing the longstanding housing supply paradox, today announces its official launch and live investment opportunities. A market-first, Collective allows accredited and non-U.S. investors to pool equity capital in new home construction projects, earning returns from the earliest point in home value creation when homes are sold or rented.

The housing paradox has confounded the nation for decades: demand for homes is strong, yet the gap between robust demand and insufficient supply has been worsening for decades. One significant reason is the difficulty independent homebuilders, who build 75% of the nation's housing supply, face in securing scalable financing options. Home Construction Collective tackles this issue head-on by making it easier for everyday investors to fund the construction of new homes and earn attractive returns, opening up new sources of capital for the asset class.

"Millions of people need homes that do not exist, and real solutions are scant. By making it easy and compelling to invest, Collective attracts new capital to new home construction. With Collective, communities can decide how their communities grow while their investors enjoy the strong returns that are today reserved for 'specialist' financial institutions," said Isaac Lidsky, cofounder and CEO of Home Construction Collective.

Home Construction Collective lowers barriers to entry for investors by simplifying the investment process, offering investment in construction projects with proven sales histories in markets with profound supply/demand imbalances, providing financial transparency, and enabling investors to pool capital across multiple properties to diversify risk. At launch, the platform offers investment opportunities in Central Florida, which is estimated to attract 1,000 people per week.

"We believe that by unlocking the investment potential of communities, we can finally address the housing paradox and make a significant impact on the availability of homes for people to live in and thrive," said Erich Wasserman, Collective's cofounder and President.

Collective creates a simple, modern, transparent approach to investing in this asset class—one for the masses. Investment opportunities are now live on Home Construction Collective's website, where investors can learn more about the platform and how it works: https://homeconstructioncollective.com/how-it-works

