Horizon Media Names Nicky Lorenzo SVP, Executive Creative Director of 305 Worldwide

NEW YORK, April 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 305 Worldwide, a subsidiary of Horizon Media and a leading full-service creative agency with its signature culture-first approach, developing messaging and creative through the lens of cultural insights, named Nicky Lorenzo, SVP, Executive Creative Director. She arrives at 305 Worldwide after serving as SVP, Group Director at Taylor Global. Lorenzo will lead Creative for the agency, bringing her nearly two decades of experience and her unique leadership that will foster high caliber talent and develop growth. Named Best Small Agency of the Year in the 2023 Muse Awards, 305 Worldwide builds engaging experiences and empowers brands to harness the power and influence of culture on consumers and communities.

"Nicky is proven to drive impact and growth through connected creative direction and execution, her experience brings us an immediate competitive advantage and reflects our strength as an emerging leader in the space," said Roberto Alcazar, EVP, Managing Partner, Executive Creative Director of 305 Worldwide. "I am ecstatic and humbled that with the world as her oyster, she will continue her illustrious journey at 305 Worldwide."

A leading voice in the industry, Lorenzo has worked with iconic brands such as Pfizer, L'oreal, SC Johnson, IKEA, Amex and more. She brings 17 years of experience in the advertising business holding previous positions at Ogilvy, DigitasLBi, mcgarrybowen, G2 Worldwide, and The Vidal Partnership. Her remarkable work has been recognized by industry awards such as the Horizon Media Awards, Hispanic Young Lions delegate at Cannes, and the Hispanic Marketing Council.

"Joining an agency with such a unique culture-first approach at such a pivotal time in their growth journey is singular and inspiring," said Lorenzo. "I've always said that the two things that matter most are the work I do and who I do it with, and I am thrilled to continue my career with 305WW."

305 Worldwide is a full-service creative agency whose mission is to harness the power and influence of culture on consumers and communities. The agency was launched by Horizon Media and Armando Christian Pérez (Pitbull), the GRAMMY© Award-winning artist, entrepreneur, motivational speaker, and education advocate. 305 Worldwide has a growing roster of iconic brands from Materne North America, Blue Triton Brands, Constellation Brands, Sleep Number Corporation, and more, and was named Best Small Agency of the Year in the 2023 Muse Awards. The agency is headquartered in New York, with a presence in Miami. For more information, visit www.305worldwide.com

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest independent media agency in North America, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the world's most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

