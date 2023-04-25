Beltone Celebrates Roberta Miller's 60th Anniversary; To be Honored with Lifetime Achievement Award from the International Hearing Society

CHICAGO, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beltone, named America's #1 Hearing Care Retailer & Best in Customer Service by Newsweek, today celebrates a remarkable milestone that is almost unheard of – the 60th work anniversary of Roberta Miller, Senior Director of Dispenser Relations at Beltone. The International Hearing Society (IHS) is awarding Miller with its 2023 Lifetime Achievement Award to be presented at their annual convention this September.

Roberta Miller, Senior Director of Dispenser Relations at Beltone (PRNewswire)

Her story with Beltone is one-of-a-kind and her role as the "Mother of Beltone" has affected so many in a positive way.

Miller began her legendary career on April 25, 1963, at the Beltone headquarters in Chicago and has been the heart of Beltone ever since. Starting as a Transcription Typist, she has held several positions with increasing responsibility in audiology, service, and sales during her tenure. Miller was key in the development and highly successful launch of Beltone's cornerstone hearing aid aftercare service program, Belcare, and now works closely with North American Beltone independent owners to be their network representative within the larger organization. In addition to her decades of dedication to Beltone and its network, Miller cares for and looks after both Beltone Corporate staff and the independent network, with many Beltone owners often referring to her as their "Beltone Mother."

Gitte Aabo, CEO of GN Hearing (Beltone's parent company) remarked, "I can only say that I am impressed with all the nice words I have heard about Roberta. Throughout her career in Beltone she has fully demonstrated the values Listen, Transform and Challenge, which are the three pillars for our culture. By her genuine care and interest in others, she is a great example of how to bring people closer to one another from an external as well as internal point of view – congratulations, Roberta you are an excellent role model."

IHS President-Elect, Michael Andreozzi, BS, BC-HIS, shared why IHS chose Beltone's Roberta Miller to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award, "Roberta Miller's dedication and commitment to Beltone and the thousands of hearing healthcare professionals she has integrated, along with her relationship with IHS for 60 years, is unmatched in our profession. Her endless dedication to hearing care is felt on so many levels and her presence each year at our convention is something we all look forward to. IHS is grateful to have Roberta as a true benchmark to what dedication is to a company and a brand. Her story with Beltone is one-of-a-kind and her role as the "Mother of Beltone" has affected so many in a positive way. Roberta is truly a legend and is so deserving of our Lifetime Achievement Award."

Beltone also celebrated Miller's phenomenal milestone at its National Meeting in March, surprising her with a special tribute filled with memories from the countless people past and present she's impacted during her time at Beltone. When asked what has kept her at the same company for 60 years, Miller stated she considers Beltone to be like family. "We all care about each other. Just as I've always been there for Beltone, they've also always been there for me."

"Roberta embodies the spirit of Beltone," says David Molella, President of Beltone North America. "Her comprehensive knowledge of our company and dedication to our network is unequaled. We look forward to as many years to come as she's willing to give us and truly appreciate all her contributions."

From everyone at Beltone, we give our sincerest gratitude and congratulations to Roberta Miller on 60 years of service!

Beltone leadership team from left to right: VP of Marketing Dan McCoy, President of North America David Molella, VP of Operations Ronald Gleitman, VP of Finance Marc Adams, Sr. Director Dispenser Relations Roberta Miller, Director of Sales Jason Rach, VP of Sales Kevin Conners, and Director of Sales Jon Pomerantz (PRNewswire)

Beltone Logo (PRNewsfoto/Beltone) (PRNewswire)

