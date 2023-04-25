Chatsworth Products Launches Manufacturing of its Industry-Leading ZetaFrame™ Cabinet in Asia-Pacific

New, local manufacturing capabilities in China increase CPI's production capacity and order fulfillment for this high-growth region, while ensuring faster lead times and enhanced service for CPI's Asia-Pacific-based customers and partners

SHANGHAI, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chatsworth Products (CPI), a leading, global manufacturer of products and solutions that power and protect its customers' ever-growing investment in information and communications technology (ICT), is pleased to announce in-region, Asia-Pacific-based (APAC) manufacturing of its award-winning ZetaFrame™ Cabinet System.

By manufacturing the ZetaFrame locally in China , CPI takes another step forward in better serving its global customers.

ZetaFrame is a highly engineered data center cabinet solution, suited for a wide variety of ICT infrastructure applications from the data center to the edge. It delivers quick-turn, built-to-order configurability and industry-leading strength and dynamic load ratings for today's most demanding, high-density compute and networking needs. It also maintains the exact same physical footprint as existing CPI cabinets offered in the APAC region, including CPI's GT-Series GlobalFrame® Gen 2 Cabinet.

As CPI's flagship data center cabinet solution for the future, the ZetaFrame Cabinet launched globally from multiple North American CPI manufacturing sites in 2021, with the company adding in-region cabinet production to the United Kingdom in 2022 to better serve and support European customers and partners.

With the introduction of ZetaFrame manufacturing capabilities in China, CPI takes an important, next step forward in growing the company's global manufacturing footprint in another high-growth region, while ensuring that customers and partners in the APAC region will more readily and reliably have quick, easy access to the physical infrastructure foundation to CPI's total technology infrastructure ecosystem.

That ecosystem includes power distribution units, electronic access control, cable management and thermal management accessories, some of which will be readily available at launch for factory-installed, pre-integration to speed time to deployment. These options are especially critical at a time when uptime and network reliability are essential to any successful business or enterprise. Interested APAC-based customers are encouraged to contact their local CPI Regional Sales Manager to discuss which options are available in-region.

Additional features and benefits of ZetaFrame Cabinet include:

Fast Selection and Customization – A wide range of standard configurations and complimentary consultation services allow customers to create a tailored solution that meets their exact requirements

Industry-Leading Load Capacity – A roll-formed, tubular and fully-welded steel frame architecture supports market-leading 2268 kg static and 1814 kg dynamic loads

Integrated Cable and Airflow Management – Seamless integration with optional cable and airflow management accessories under a single part number ensures quick deployment

Integrated Bonding – Doors and panels bond to the frame through the cabinet's hinges and contact points, eliminating the need for attaching separate grounding straps to cabinet components

Enhanced Cable Management – ZetaFrame's simple and versatile cable management accessories can be used independently or in combination to accommodate a wide variety of applications

For inquiries and more information, please contact Josephine Cai at jcai@chatsworth.com. Alternatively, click here to visit a dedicated, Chinese-language landing page on the product.

About Chatsworth Products

Chatsworth Products (CPI) is a global manufacturer of products and solutions that protect your ever-growing investment in information and communications technology for IT and industrial automation applications. We act as your business partner and are uniquely prepared to respond to your requirements with global availability and rapid product customization, giving you a competitive advantage. With decades of experience engineering thermal, power and cable management solutions for the data center, enterprise networking and industrial enclosure markets, CPI is well positioned to provide you with unequaled application expertise, customer service and technical support, and a global network of industry-leading distributors.

