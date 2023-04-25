Genesis Park Invests in Good Feet Midwest

HOUSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Park, through its investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is pleased to announce its recent investment in Good Feet Midwest (the "Company"), one of the largest developers and operators of the Good Feet Store. Genesis Park provided a debt and equity investment, alongside Exaltare Capital Management and Tecum Capital, to support the acquisition.

The Good Feet Store, founded in 1992, is a premium brand in the custom-fit orthotic insoles market, with approximately 215 retail locations. The Good Feet Store sells a system of customized orthotics to alleviate intense foot, ankle, knee, hip, or back pain personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers. Good Feet Midwest, founded in 2000, is the second largest franchisee in the Good Feet Store system with 23 stores located across Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wisconsin.

Gina Luna, Managing Partner of Genesis Park said, "The Good Feet Store is a leading retailer in the custom-fitting orthotics market with over 25 years of experience. We are enthusiastic to partner with an experienced investor group and management team to support Good Feet Midwest through this next phase of growth. Exaltare brings invaluable experience having successfully scaled multi-unit franchise systems in the past."

About Genesis Park

Genesis Park is a Houston-based private credit and equity investment firm. Its current investment fund, GP Capital Partners, LP, is licensed as a Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") by the U.S. Small Business Administration. Genesis Park supports growth and later stage lower middle market businesses through flexible debt and equity capital solutions and strategic guidance. Genesis Park generally targets companies with at least $10 million of revenue and $2 million of EBITDA, with proven business models and seasoned management teams. Managed by four experienced investment professionals with broad regional relationships, Genesis Park is committed to partnering with the companies and management teams in which it invests to facilitate growth, transition, and success. For more information, visit www.genesis-park.com.

About The Good Feet Store

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 200 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 400 styles and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers and are backed by a Manufacturer's Lifetime Limited Warranty. The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personalized fitting. To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit www.goodfeet.com.

View original content:

SOURCE Genesis Park