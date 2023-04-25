Local Listings
Haemonetics Sets Date for Publishing Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Results: May 11, 2023

Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago

BOSTON, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that the Company intends to publish fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 financial results at 6:00 am ET on Thursday, May 11, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call with investors and analysts to discuss results and answer questions at 8:00 am ET on May 11, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

The call can be accessed via teleconference at: Q4 2023 Haemonetics Corporation Earnings Conference Call. Once registration is completed, participants will receive a dial-in number along with a personalized PIN to access the call. While not required, it is recommended that participants join 10 minutes prior to the event start.

A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' investor relations website. Webcast Link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/wm7hxoqy

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on May 11, 2023 at 11:00 am ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contacts:                                                     
Olga Guyette, Sr. Director-Investor Relations & Treasury          
(781) 356-9763                                                                          
olga.guyette@haemonetics.com

David Trenk, Manager-Investor Relations
(203) 733-4987
david.trenk@haemonetics.com

Media Contact:
Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications
(781) 356-9776
josh.gitelson@haemonetics.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-sets-date-for-publishing-fourth-quarter-and-fiscal-year-2023-results-may-11-2023-301807437.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.