Shipium and OnTrac Partner to Bring Coast-to-Coast Parcel Delivery to E-Commerce Shippers

The partnership provides OnTrac's fast, reliable delivery at competitive rates through a transcontinental network on Shipium's modern platform

SEATTLE and VIENNA, Va., April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipium, the premier shipping platform for e-commerce shippers, today announced a partnership with OnTrac, a leading e-commerce parcel carrier, to provide competitive rates across OnTrac's delivery network.

Shipium is a technology-driven supply chain and logistics company seeking to solve “the Prime problem” for companies facing heightened customer expectations. (PRNewswire)

The partnership provides OnTrac's services through a transcontinental network on Shipium's modern platform.

News of OnTrac's partnership with Shipium comes on the heels of the company's extensive rebranding initiative to unite LaserShip and OnTrac Logistics under a single name and brand identity. By joining forces as OnTrac, the company empowers retailers to reach 80% of the U.S. population across 31 states and Washington, D.C., with faster, more reliable home delivery at a lower cost.

Shipium is the leading e-commerce shipping platform for shippers, including retailers and 3PLs. Customers turn to Shipium when fast, affordable, and on-time delivery becomes a business priority.

The advent of the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated the growth of e-commerce, prompting retailers and 3PLs to seek alternative carriers like OnTrac that could provide cost savings and enhanced customer service. This dramatic shift in the transportation industry necessitated the creation of modern technology to service a multi-carrier approach, spurring the rise of platforms such as Shipium.

"As the duopoly prioritizes profits, OnTrac has stepped up as a proven alternative that helps shippers lower their costs and meet the growing demand for faster home delivery," said Josh Dineen, Chief Commercial Officer of OnTrac. "With Shipium's state-of-the-art platform, shippers will be able to utilize our network even faster to increase brand loyalty and improve their bottom lines."

"The new coast-to-coast network of OnTrac is one of the best ways for e-commerce shippers to diversify their networks," said Jason Murray, CEO of Shipium. "We are thrilled to be the only enterprise solution that helps customers immediately gain access to their network with zero fees attached."

ABOUT ONTRAC

nTrac is the carrier of choice for last-mile e-commerce deliveries that helps retailers and shippers build a competitive advantage through faster delivery times, lower costs, coast-to-coast coverage, and reliable on-time performance. Transactions that placed LaserShip and OnTrac under shared ownership in 2021 brought together two complementary operating footprints across the United States to reach approximately 80% of the population in 31 states and Washington, D.C. and enhance retailers' ability to meet growing demand in the consumer e-commerce delivery market. With more than 65 years of experience, OnTrac has evolved into a critical part of the e-commerce infrastructure and is trusted by leading retailers and shippers that desire reduced transit times and increased flexibility within their supply chains. For more information, visit www.ontrac.com.

ABOUT SHIPIUM

Shipium is the premium enterprise shipping platform for e-commerce. It coordinates previously disconnected steps of the supply chain to help improve delivery speed and accuracy, while reducing shipping costs 12% on average. Retailers turn to Shipium when they want to make a promise they can keep with accurate delivery dates, then keep the promise that they made with modern shipping software. Learn more at shipium.com .

CONTACT: Kris Gosser, kris@shipium.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Shipium