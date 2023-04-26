GNC Drops New Beyond Raw® Iced Tea Lemonade Flavor to Power Summer Training Goals

The company's newest limited-time pre-workout flavor is now available exclusively at GNC

PITTSBURGH, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GNC is hammering home innovation in 2023. The company has already dropped incredible new flavors across its GNC AMP, Total Lean®, and Beyond Raw® brands this year and with the addition of new Iced Team Lemonade to the Beyond Raw lineup, things are just warming up. Available exclusively at GNC in time to help consumers reach summer training goals, Iced Tea Lemonade is a limited-time offer and available in both Beyond Raw LIT® and Beyond Raw LIT AF® pre-workouts. Designed to help consumers increase endurance, fight fatigue and improve performance, this new drop delivers all of this and a refreshingly bold flavor.

"With the launch of this new flavor in the Beyond Raw portfolio, we're continuing to invest in our science-backed brands to give consumers new, great-tasting flavors," said Kevin Maloberti, VP, Merchandising, GNC. "This drop is one of many coming to GNC this summer. We've got a lot of great product and brand innovations on the horizon and Iced Tea Lemonade is the tip of the iceberg."

Beyond Raw Iced Tea Lemonade is offered in a powder formulation to give consumers a refreshing spin on the products they already trust to boost training and fitness routines. It joins flavors including Fruit Punch, Gummy Worm, Icy Fireworks, Strawberry Lemonade, and Orange Mango. And with the introduction of Iced Tea Lemonade, GNC will expand the Beyond Raw LIT AF line for the first time in several years.

Want to try this new flavor in your workout regimen? Try a slushie powered by Beyond Raw LIT® and Beyond Raw LIT AF® pre-workouts available at GNC stores nationwide and online at GNC.com.

