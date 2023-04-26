HiBid Nears $54M in GMV Sold Last Week, with Luxury Cars, Vintage Motorcycles, Speedboats, Antique Tractors & More Now Open for Bidding

OCALA, Fla., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost 668,000 lots were sold through HiBid.com last week in 1,605 timed and online auctions held between April 17th and 23rd. The HiBid platform enabled the sale of over $53.8 million in gross merchandise value and a total hammer value surpassing $89.2 million.

There are thousands of current and upcoming auctions on HiBid.com, some of which feature an impressive array of land and water vehicles from around the globe. These include classic, vintage, and luxury cars, pickups, and motorcycles; speedboats, jet skis, and other types of watercraft; and antique tractors, ATVs, scooters, and bicycles.

Standout lots in this week's auctions include a Super Air Nautique GS20 ski and wakeboard boat, a factory-special 1973 Triumph X75 Hurricane motorcycle, and a 1975 Suzuki TM250 motorcycle still new in the crate. Bidders will also find a gorgeous 1976 Porsche 911 Cabriolet convertible.

HiBid.com brings buyers and sellers together every day with a wide-ranging selection of lots in more than 300 categories that appeal to bidders worldwide. HiBid is fully integrated with Auction Flex 360, providing auctioneers with a comprehensive auction management solution that supports live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding.

April 17th-23rd, 2023, HiBid.com Highlights

Gross Merchandise Value: $53.8+ Million

Total Hammer Value: $89.2+ Million

Lots Sold Online: 667,903

Timed Auctions: 1,494

Live Auctions: 111

Bids Placed: 4.17+ Million

Bidding Sessions: 5.44+ Million

Current Auctions

The following list includes a small sample from the hundreds of auctions currently open for bidding on HiBid.com. Site visitors can click the Find Auctions menu at the top of the HiBid.com homepage for links to the Featured and Hot auctions, such as those listed below, or use the search box to find auctions nearby.

Boat & Recreational Products Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 24th-28th

Seller: Allstar Auctions Inc.

Special Vehicles Auction

Auction Type: Absentee (Bidding Open)

Dates: February 2nd-April 29th

Seller: Campen Auktioner A/S

Spring 2023 Motorcycle Auction

Auction Type: Timed

Dates: April 15th-29th

Seller: J. Wood & Company Auctioneers

About HiBid and Auction Flex 360

HiBid is an online auction platform supporting live auctions, timed auctions, and internet absentee bidding. It is also available as a private-label solution. HiBid is integrated with Auction Flex 360, the market leader in auction software for live and timed auctions, with capabilities that include cataloging, clerking, cashiering, accounting, mailing list management, inventory management, and multi-parcel. HiBid and Auction Flex 360 were built from the ground up to function together seamlessly.

