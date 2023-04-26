New Poll Finds Strong Support for Radiation Therapy in War Against Cancer

Majority of Americans See Cancer as Top Government Priority, Study Finds 78% of Americans and nearly all adults who have been diagnosed with cancer (93%) say radiation therapy is safe and effective at treating cancer

WASHINGTON, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AdvaMed, the MedTech Association, released the findings of a new national poll on radiation therapy and cancer treatment revealing broad support for greater federal investment in the proven cancer treatment of radiation therapy, to bring down costs and expand access for patients.

"The medtech industry is at the forefront of innovation in cancer treatment, developing the next generation of technology that is improving health outcomes for patients. As we look to the future, expanding access to these devices and tests is paramount," said Scott Whitaker, AdvaMed President and CEO. "This poll makes it clear that there is broad, bipartisan support among voters for the government to make greater investments in radiation therapy that will encourage innovation, bring down costs, and ensure all patients – even in rural communities – have better access to this life-saving treatment. In addition to President Biden's Cancer Moonshot initiative, there are opportunities for CMS to ensure radiation therapy and other essential cancer treatment options are available to patients. The medtech industry stands ready to work with the Administration and Congress to make this a reality for the patients we serve."

"As a cancer treatment option, radiation therapy has become increasingly personalized, precise, and effective. As our industry continues to innovate and advance radiotherapy technology, we are constantly identifying new opportunities to expand access to high-quality cancer care for patients and impact millions of lives each year," said Chris Toth, CEO of Varian, a Siemens Healthineers Company, and Chair of AdvaMed's Radiation Therapy Sector. "AdvaMed looks forward to continuing to work with industry peers and collaborators, care providers, and lawmakers to close the gap in cancer care and remove barriers to access for patients."

The poll, conducted last month by Morning Consult, surveyed 2,200 adults with a margin of error of ±2%. Key findings include:

Four-in-five Americans (78%) and nearly all adults who have been diagnosed with cancer (93%) say radiation therapy is safe and effective at treating cancer;

More than half of respondents note that the distance to the nearest RT facility, coupled with family and work responsibilities, are top barriers to accessing RT treatments;

Three-in-four (75%) Americans say it should be a priority for the government to invest in proven cancer treatments;

More than half of adults (51%) say investment in cancer treatments should be a top priority ;

Support for greater federal investment is high across political party affiliation, with strong support coming from Democrats, Republicans, and Independents alike.

AdvaMed, the largest trade association representing medical technology companies, including all major radiation therapy manufacturers, has encouraged the Biden Administration to work with the industry as part of the Cancer Moonshot. AdvaMed also supports the efforts of stakeholders, including the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) and the Association of Freestanding Radiation Oncology Centers (AFROC) to stabilize Physician Fee Schedule payments and make CMS' PFS methodology more transparent. Greater stability is critical to ensure this life-saving care is available and patients can be treated near their homes, especially for RT and other high-supply specialties that require substantial investment in resource intensive equipment and highly trained non-physician personnel, such as physicists, dosimetrists, and radiation technologists.

