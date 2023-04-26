Pega's Focus on Client Success Drives Strong Results in Q1 2023

Annual contract value (ACV) grows 15% year over year (constant currency)

Focus on profitable growth leads to significant cash generation

Pega Cloud gross margin reaches 72%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the first quarter of 2023.

"I'm pleased with our strong start to the year and progress against our 2023 goals," said Alan Trefler, Pega founder and CEO. "Our commitment to deep client engagement is perfectly suited to our clients and the times, and we continue to see tremendous opportunity for growth."

"Our team delivered well on our three most important financial metrics of ACV growth, free cash flow, and backlog," said Ken Stillwell, Pega COO and CFO. "There's great excitement throughout our team on our journey to becoming a Rule of 40 company."

Financial and performance metrics (1)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31,



2023

2022

Change Total revenue $ 325,472

$ 376,307

(14) % Net (loss) - GAAP $ (20,774)

$ (379)

* Net income - non-GAAP $ 19,220

$ 50,174

(62) % Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.25)

$ 0.00

* Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.23

$ 0.59

(61) %

* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended March 31,

Change 2023

2022

Pega Cloud $ 107,879 33 %

$ 90,317 24 %

$ 17,562 19 % Maintenance 79,630 25 %

79,716 21 %

(86) — % Subscription services 187,509 58 %

170,033 45 %

17,476 10 % Subscription license 84,527 26 %

137,533 37 %

(53,006) (39) % Subscription 272,036 84 %

307,566 82 %

(35,530) (12) % Perpetual license 403 — %

7,440 2 %

(7,037) (95) % Consulting 53,033 16 %

61,301 16 %

(8,268) (13) %

$ 325,472 100 %

$ 376,307 100 %

$ (50,835) (14) %



(1) See the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Note: Constant currency ACV and Backlog are calculated by applying the Q1 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

We believe that non-GAAP financial measures help investors understand our core operating results and prospects, consistent with how management measures and forecasts our performance without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside our normal operations. The supplementary non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be superior to or a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Reconciliations of our non-GAAP and GAAP measures are at the end of this release.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually, or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

our future financial performance and business plans;

the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;

the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;

the timing of revenue recognition;

management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;

variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;

reliance on key personnel;

global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine ;

reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;

compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;

the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;

foreign currency exchange rates;

the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;

security breaches and security flaws;

our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;

our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;

our client retention rate; and

management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements publicly, whether due to new information, future events, or otherwise.

The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of April 26, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit https://www.pega.com

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Revenue





Subscription services $ 187,509

$ 170,033 Subscription license 84,527

137,533 Consulting 53,033

61,301 Perpetual license 403

7,440 Total revenue 325,472

376,307 Cost of revenue





Subscription services 36,864

32,030 Subscription license 719

622 Consulting 60,348

55,511 Perpetual license 3

34 Total cost of revenue 97,934

88,197 Gross profit 227,538

288,110 Operating expenses





Selling and marketing 149,797

162,236 Research and development 75,376

71,490 General and administrative 23,110

35,764 Restructuring 1,461

— Total operating expenses 249,744

269,490 (Loss) income from operations (22,206)

18,620 Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain (2,675)

2,876 Interest income 1,485

207 Interest expense (1,918)

(1,946) Gain (loss) on capped call transactions 3,206

(30,560) Other income, net 6,583

2,741 (Loss) before provision for (benefit from) income taxes (15,525)

(8,062) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 5,249

(7,683) Net (loss) $ (20,774)

$ (379) (Loss) per share





Basic $ (0.25)

$ — Diluted $ (0.25)

$ — Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding





Basic 82,604

81,680 Diluted 82,604

81,680

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands)



March 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 168,318

$ 145,054 Marketable securities 155,564

152,167 Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities 323,882

297,221 Accounts receivable 201,585

255,150 Unbilled receivables 196,279

213,719 Other current assets 73,982

80,388 Total current assets 795,728

846,478 Unbilled receivables 79,704

95,806 Goodwill 81,434

81,399 Other long-term assets 324,975

333,989 Total assets $ 1,281,841

$ 1,357,672 Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 12,565

$ 18,195 Accrued expenses 45,432

50,355 Accrued compensation and related expenses 56,574

127,728 Deferred revenue 342,591

325,212 Other current liabilities 17,802

17,450 Total current liabilities 474,964

538,940 Convertible senior notes, net 561,655

593,609 Operating lease liabilities 76,082

79,152 Other long-term liabilities 14,644

15,128 Total liabilities 1,127,345

1,226,829 Total stockholders' equity 154,496

130,843 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,281,841

$ 1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC. UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Net (loss) $ (20,774)

$ (379) Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by operating activities





Non-cash items 59,766

70,827 Change in operating assets and liabilities, net 29,115

(55,332) Cash provided by operating activities 68,107

15,116 Cash (used in) investing activities (14,413)

(6,082) Cash (used in) financing activities (29,372)

(35,918) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 782

(310) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 25,104

(27,194) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 145,054

159,965 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 170,158

$ 132,771

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES (in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022

Change Net (loss) - GAAP $ (20,774)

$ (379)

* Stock-based compensation (1) 42,557

28,227



Capped call transactions (3,206)

30,560



Legal fees 1,476

17,368



Restructuring 1,461

—



Interest on convertible senior notes 728

719



Amortization of intangible assets 1,049

972



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) 2,675

(2,876)



Other (6,574)

(2,582)



Income tax effects (2) (172)

(21,835)



Net income - non-GAAP $ 19,220

$ 50,174

(62) %











Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP $ (0.25)

$ 0.00

* non-GAAP adjustments 0.48

0.59



Diluted earnings per share - non-GAAP $ 0.23

$ 0.59

(61) %











Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP 82,604

81,680

1 % Stock-based compensation 762

2,743



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP 83,366

84,423

(1) %

* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

Stock-based compensation : We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.

Capped call transactions : We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Legal fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Amortization of intangible assets : We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Foreign currency transaction loss (gain) : We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Other : We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments and repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding :

(1) Stock-based compensation:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 Cost of revenue $ 8,912

$ 6,378 Selling and marketing 17,661

10,958 Research and development 9,060

7,346 General and administrative 6,924

3,545

$ 42,557

$ 28,227 Income tax benefit $ (672)

$ (5,311)



(2) Effective income tax rates:





Three Months Ended March 31,

2023

2022 GAAP (34) %

95 % non-GAAP 22 %

22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including our historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and our ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW (in thousands, except percentages)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2023

2022

Change Cash provided by operating activities $ 68,107

$ 15,116

351 % Investment in property and equipment (11,487)

(6,657)



Legal fees 1,515

6,887



Restructuring 14,458

—



Interest on convertible senior notes $ 2,250

$ 2,250



Free cash flow $ 74,843

$ 17,596

325 %











Total revenue $ 325,472

$ 376,307



Free cash flow margin 23 %

5 %





Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

Investment in property and equipment : Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

Legal fees : Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside of the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these expenses from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Restructuring : We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.

Interest on convertible senior notes : In February 2020 , we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025 , in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.

PEGASYSTEMS INC. ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE (in thousands, except percentages)

Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors.

In 2023, we changed our ACV calculation methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months to align with other contract types. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability.





March 31, 2023

March 31, 2022

Change Pega Cloud $ 490,568

$ 406,022

$ 84,546 21 % Maintenance 323,760

317,564

6,196 2 % Subscription services 814,328

723,586

90,742 13 % Subscription license 359,323

313,635

45,688 15 %

$ 1,173,651

$ 1,037,221

$ 136,430 13 %



March 31, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2022

December 31, 2022 Pega Cloud $ 406,022

408,331

421,577

458,619 Maintenance 317,564

307,223

302,763

318,400 Subscription services 723,586

715,554

724,340

777,019 Subscription license 313,635

310,431

315,241

348,682

$ 1,037,221

$ 1,025,985

$ 1,039,581

$ 1,125,701

PEGASYSTEMS INC. BACKLOG (in thousands, except percentages)

Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts: As of March 31, 2023:



Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 235,315

$ 389,632

$ 35,346

$ 5,262

$ 41,203

$ 706,758 54 % 1-2 years 66,272

239,228

3,215

2,252

6,653

317,620 24 % 2-3 years 29,295

131,085

6,777

—

2,292

169,449 13 % Greater than 3 years 7,479

106,778

—

—

—

114,257 9 %

$ 338,361

$ 866,723

$ 45,338

$ 7,514

$ 50,148

$ 1,308,084 100 % % of Total 26 %

66 %

3 %

1 %

4 %

100 %

Change since March 31, 2022























$ (10,721)

$ 177,239

$ (22,381)

$ (6,524)

$ (5,866)

$ 131,747



(3) %

26 %

(33) %

(46) %

(10) %

11 %





As of March 31, 2022:





Subscription services

Subscription license

Perpetual license

Consulting

Total Maintenance

Pega Cloud







1 year or less $ 228,984

$ 329,857

$ 47,428

$ 7,281

$ 40,661

$ 654,211 55 % 1-2 years 63,870

208,875

16,111

4,505

10,955

304,316 26 % 2-3 years 33,617

106,156

2,422

2,252

3,876

148,323 13 % Greater than 3 years 22,611

44,596

1,758

—

522

69,487 6 %

$ 349,082

$ 689,484

$ 67,719

$ 14,038

$ 56,014

$ 1,176,337 100 % % of Total 29 %

59 %

6 %

1 %

5 %

100 %



PEGASYSTEMS INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG (in millions, except percentages)



Q1 2023

1 Year Growth Rate Backlog - GAAP $ 1,308

11 % Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates 28

3 % Backlog - Constant Currency $ 1,336

14 %

Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q1 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

