The Role of Natriuretic Peptides in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure Discussed in New Joint Scientific Statement by the Heart Failure Society of America, Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, and Japanese Heart Failure Society

The Role of Natriuretic Peptides in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure Discussed in New Joint Scientific Statement by the Heart Failure Society of America, Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology, and Japanese Heart Failure Society

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA), the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology (HFA-ESC) and the Japanese Heart Failure Society (JHFS) announced today a joint scientific statement on Natriuretic Peptides: Role in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure.

(PRNewsfoto/Heart Failure Society of America) (PRNewswire)

Natriuretic peptides, brain (B-type) natriuretic peptide (BNP) and N-terminal prohormone of brain natriuretic peptide (NT-proBNP), are internationally used as a biomarker for diagnosis and management in adults with heart failure (HF). In addition, natriuretic peptide biomarker data can be important in risk stratification of heart failure prognosis. In addition to biomarker data, implementation of an oral angiotensin receptor neprilysin inhibitor (ARNI) has increased healthcare professionals' awareness of natriuretic peptides as an important therapeutic agent.

Natriuretic Peptides: Role in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure scientific statement aims to provide a framework and expert recommendations to healthcare professionals on the diagnosis and management of HF and focuses on the following areas:

History and basic research: discovery, production, and cardiovascular protection Diagnostic and prognostic biomarkers: acute HF, chronic HF, inclusion/endpoint in clinical trials, and natriuretic peptides-guided therapy Therapeutic use: nesiritide (BNP), carperitide (ANP), and sacubitril (neprilysin inhibitor [combined with an angiotensin receptor blocker]), and Gaps in knowledge and future directions

Standardized screening for HF remains challenging because of the heterogeneity of risk factors across different patient populations. Natriuretic peptides are recommended for initial diagnosis of HF as noted in the 2022 ACC/AHA/HFSA Guideline for the Management of HF, 2021 ESC Guidelines for the diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic HF, and JCS2017/JHF2017 Guideline on diagnosis and treatment of acute and chronic HF.

"There are several differences in the statements among HF Societies regarding the use of natriuretic peptides as biomarkers for risk stratification and prevention. The scientific statement provides up-to-date perspectives and guidance that healthcare professionals can use to navigate and provide the best care for their patients with HF," Nancy Albert, PhD, CCNS, CHFN; co-chair and co-author representing HFSA in the Trilateral International Consensus Conference (TICC) said.

The joint scientific statement on natriuretic peptides was developed by the TICC, a collaboration of HFSA, JHFS and HFSA-ESC. The TICC 2021 was hosted by the JHFS and was chaired by Hiroyuki Tsutsui, President of the JHFS, with Nancy M. Albert (HFSA) and Andrew Coats (HFA-ESC) serving as co-chairs.

The Natriuretic Peptides: Role in the Diagnosis and Management of Heart Failure scientific statement will jointly publish on Monday 17 April at 9:00 AM EDT in the Journal of Cardiac Failure, the official journal of the HFSA and the JHFS, and the European Journal of Heart Failure, the official journal of the HFA-ESC.

DOI: 10.1016/j.cardfail.2023.02.009

To receive a copy of the manuscript in advance of the embargo, contact LPoko@hfsa.org.

About the Heart Failure Society of America

The Heart Failure Society of America, Inc. (HFSA) represents the first organized effort by heart failure experts from the Americas to provide a forum for all those interested in heart function, heart failure, and congestive heart failure (CHF) research and patient care. The mission of HFSA is to provide a platform to improve and expand heart failure care through collaboration, education, innovation, research, and advocacy. HFSA members include physicians, scientists, nurses, nurse practitioners, pharmacists, trainees, other healthcare workers and patients. For more information, visit hfsa.org.

About the Heart Failure Association of the European Society of Cardiology

As the world's largest heart failure association, the Heart Failure Association of the ESC prioritizes patient management and awareness of heart failure as a global health problem. HFA-ESC's mission is to improve quality of life and longevity through better prevention, diagnosis and treatment of heart failure, including the establishment of networks for its management, education and research. Learn more online.

About the Japanese Heart Failure Society

In response to the increased interest in heart failure, based on the basic studies on its mechanisms and clinical trials, the Japanese Heart Failure Society (JHFS) was established in 1996. The first General and Scientific Meeting of the JHFS was held in October 1997 at the Kyoto International Conference Center. The number of members increased from 900 to approximately 4000 in 2020. The vision of JHFS is to enrich the happy life of the patients and their families through investigating the basic pathophysiology of heart failure, and developing the effective and efficient diagnosis, prevention and treatment strategies.

About the Journal of Cardiac Failure

The Journal of Cardiac Failure (JCF) publishes the highest quality science in the field of heart failure with a focus on diversity, equity, and inclusion, mentorship, multidisciplinary partnerships, and patient-centeredness. Published papers span original investigator-initiated work to state-of-the-art reviews, guidelines and scientific statements, expert perspectives, early career and trainee spotlight pieces, patient and patient-partner narratives. JCF also emphasizes the power of language and prioritizes innovative approaches to dissemination of published work to reach and impact the broader heart failure community. For more information, visit onlinejcf.com.

About the European Journal of Heart Failure

The European Journal of Heart Failure (EJHF) is dedicated to the advancement of knowledge in the field of heart failure management. The journal publishes reviews and editorials to improve the understanding, prevention, investigation and treatment of heart failure. Molecular and cellular biology, pathology, physiology, electrophysiology, pharmacology, as well as clinical, social and population sciences all form part of the discipline. Visit EJHF online.

Media Contact:

Laura Poko: Director of Marketing and Communications, Heart Failure Society of America, 301-798-4493, ext. 226 lpoko@hfsa.org

Olivia Seward: Associate Director Communication, European Society of Cardiology, +33 (0)4 89 87 20 10, oseward@escardio.org

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Heart Failure Society of America